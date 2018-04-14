Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-14 09:55:41 -0500') }} football Edit

JOL TV: Paul Johnson 4/14

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson spoke on Saturday about a defense heavy scrimmage.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}