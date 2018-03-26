Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-26 17:47:10 -0500') }} football Edit

JOL TV: Paul Johnson 3/26

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson spoke to the media after Monday's opening practice of spring.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}