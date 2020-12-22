JacketsOnline - JOL TV: Pastner previews UAB

Opening Statement:

"All right, get right into it. Just UAB is a really good basketball team. They're very well-coached. They got a lot of really good players, Coach Kennedy is one of the best coaches in the country and, and they've got some really guys good players that can really score the ball. They're averaging almost forcing teams in about 18 turnovers a game, they really defend, they play multiple defenses, they run a lot of good actions. They're a good basketball team. So if we're fortunate enough to win the game, at UAB, it'd be one heck of a win, we're gonna have to play, you know, really, really well if we wouldn't have a chance to be successful."

On facing a UAB team that has a lot of new pieces

"Well, I mean, they've played eight games in the seven and one and they've got, you know, they've got multiple guys, both in the guards. They got the kid Jemison, Trey Jemison, who's at Clemson we recruited in the middle there. Coach Kennedy, they run good stuff for their perimeter players, get them great looks, and we're gonna have to really be great defensively, in really valuing the ball. But they've got multiple guys who can go get buckets, so we have to be really good defensively."

On UAB's three-point shooting

"I think they're a good three-point shooting team, I wouldn't look too much in the numbers there. They're probably still, you know, feeling each other out just as in terms of getting to know each other. But we're going to treat them as a good three-point shooting team. And so we'll have to whether we're zone or man or whatever defense ran, we're gonna have to take out the three there's no question about that they got guys who probably are better shooters in their actual percentages."

On Tech's three-point defense

"There's been a couple of instances where guys have hit some tough shots, late shot clock shots, and whatever maybe, but I haven't been, we have to be better in our sense of urgency in our closeouts. When the guy we when the guy catches the ball, you know, we're smaller when we size down. We're a small team. And so if you're not there on the catch, and literally had just it was such a sense of urgency on that closeout. You don't you're just going to give guys an opportunity to not feel affected by you when they rise up and shoot the ball. So it's more about our closeouts, a sense of urgency. You've got to be close enough where you're not just hoping they missed because hopes a bad strategy, you got to make a miss. And we've had too many times our closeouts we're just hoping that they missed that's it. That's a bad strategy. We got to make them miss so we got to be better with our closeouts."

On using some zone press

"There are some good things we did add that we for some turnovers a time or two they are able to get a transition basket. But it's something to look at and we'll keep you know, tinkering with it and working at it and just, you know, have it in our arsenal to as we continue to move down the path of these games."

On Rodney and Saba becoming contributors

"Well look both young men are gonna be really good players I think they're both different right now. You know, Rodney is probably better defensively on the perimeter as in terms of with ball screen defense and, and, you know, his ability to move his feet you know, sod was probably a little more ready offensively from the high post area as long as he keeps it simple. But both can do good things like and maybe again me maybe being an optimist and the glass is overflowing I think in time maybe you can play in both together at times and do some different things. So we just got to right now get them both continue to get better continue to improve them and each guy needs to be ready and it could be based on the game situation. on who's the guy that you know if we do play a little bigger on who we This guy is going to be called in that situation."

On if he will need a bigger lineup against UAB

"they've got a lot of, you know, they probably place they have a lot of good players, but they probably size down at times, you know, Jensen's a, you know, he's a bigger guy. The kid Rongie, you think he's about six-seven, number 25. I'm not mistaken. But he's a good player. We looked at him in high school as well to really find the young man and so they're not overly, you know, they're not overly big, like, you know, like Florida State or North Carolina will be but they've, but they're gonna, but they've got multiple guards that can score and stretch the floor and drive. Yeah, and they play, you know, really good defense. So we'll have to do a nice job, whether we're bigger or smaller, we're just gonna have to play the right way and do the best we can."