Advertisement
Published Sep 2, 2024
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's win over Georgia State
Default Avatar
Staff
Special to Jacketsonline

JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer fielded questions from JOL subscribers about the Georgia Tech 35-12 win over Georgia State in Bobby Dodd Stadium and what is next for the Yellow Jackets with a trip to Syracuse on the horizon.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Advertisement