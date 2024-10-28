Advertisement

Game Thread: GT at VaTech

Game Thread: GT at VaTech

BLACKSBURG, Va- Follow along at Georgia Tech aims to upset Virginia Tech again on the road with the backup QB starting.

 • Kelly Quinlan
Game Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

Game Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

Info, stats, players to watch and analysis to preview Saturday's "Techmo Bowl" matchup between the Jackets and Hokies

 • Alex Farrer
Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia Tech

Behind Enemy Lines: Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech has had an improbable amount of success winning games in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech with their

 • Kelly Quinlan
Stockton sees increased role as he learns in Year 2 on the college level

Stockton sees increased role as he learns in Year 2 on the college level

Redshirt-freshman receiver becoming a bigger contributor as the season progresses in 2024

 • Alex Farrer
Brent Key's final media avail before VT

Brent Key's final media avail before VT

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key spoke to the media for the final time before his team heads up to

 • Kelly Quinlan

Published Oct 28, 2024
JOL TV: Overreaction Sunday talking GT's loss at VT and more
JOL publisher Kelly Quinlan and staff writer Alex Farrer hop online to answer JOL fan questions about the Georgia Tech loss 21-6 at Virginia Tech and what the battered Jackets need to do to get things back on track in the final three games of 2024.

