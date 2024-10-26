JOL TV: GT QB Aaron Philo and WR Eric Singleton talk about the loss at VT

in other news
Notes and quotes from practice and player media 10/23
Info and quotes from the Jackets' Wednesday practice and Robinson, Height and Stockton meeting with the media
Star Comparison: How Va. Tech and GT starters stacked up as recruits
A look at the starters from each team and where they were rated as high school prospects
Georgia Tech Brent Key updates his QB situation and other notes 10/22
ATLANTA- The elephant in the room during Brent Key's Tuesday media avail was the status of star quarterback Haynes King
Couch Coach: Tech's mistakes prove costly in ND loss
Notre Dame played very well but Georgia Tech's mistakes on key plays made it easier on the Irish.
Brice looking to finish high school strong before future at Tech
Brice playing a big role in Cartersville's unbeaten season so far, bid for a region title and deep state playoff run
Georgia Tech freshman QB Aaron Philo and sophomore WR Eric Singleton Jr. discuss the offensive struggles against Virginia Tech. Philo played his first meaningful snaps of his career against the Hokies as a true freshman.
