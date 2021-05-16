JOL TV: Four-star DT Keith Miles Jr talks GT
Rivals 4-star DT Keith Miles Jr. spoke with Jacketsonline at the Rivals Camp Series event in New Jersey. He talked about his recruitment and relationship with Jackets’ DL coach Larry Knight and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news