Personally, I think the uniforms are some of the best looking adidas have made. While Georgia Tech will never have flashy looking uniforms, they will also never be too plain, and I think Stansbury and adidas found the perfect middle ground. Let’s take a look at how they match up against other ACC schools.

When Georgia Tech set out to refine the brand in May of 2017, the goal was simple: to modernize the brand of Georgia Tech athletics without forgetting tradition. On Friday, Todd Stansbury and adidas gave Georgia Tech fans their first look at the threads that the Yellow Jackets will be wearing for the 2018 season, and similar to the locker room renovations and the athletics initiative announcement, they did not disappoint.

Louisville, NC State, and Miami are the three other ACC teams who don the three stripes, and each of their uniforms are nice, but are not quite on the same level as the Yellow Jackets’.

In 2015, Miami made the switch from Nike to Adidas, and ultimately downgraded in terms of uniforms. Not because they no longer have the beloved Nike swoosh, but simply because the Adidas ones are not as good looking. While they have been simplified and improved since the switch, there are a few tweaks that could be made.

Louisville has been a three-stripe program since 2014, and of all the alternative uniform combos they have had I can probably count the ones I’ve liked on a single hand. That being said, the Cardinals flashy combos are typically attractive to recruits.

NC State signed a massive extension with adidas back in 2015, and since then have flaunted some of ACC’s best-looking uniforms. While their regular home and away threads have a classic and traditional look to them, they also have some of the nations best looking alternate grey uniforms.

Now that Georgia Tech has hopped in the mix, they will be right there with NC State with some of the best uniforms that adidas has made. A third, alternate uniform will be made and will only be worn on rare occasions. It will be very exciting to see what the alternate uniforms will look like, and after yesterday, Tech fans should have nothing but positive feelings about the direction the program is heading with adidas.