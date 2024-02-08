JOL's 2024 ACC Baseball Preview
Below are the projected final ACC standings, pre-season all-ACC team, and more from JacketsOnline Managing Editor Russell Johnson.
Following a year in which No. 9 seeded Duke surprised many on their way to the ACC Tournament Championship, the league again feels like it is up for grabs going into 2022.
Gone are big names such as Rhett Lowder (7), Kyle Teel (14), Brock Wilken (18), and Yohandy Morales (40).
Into the mix are true freshmen Duke LHP Kyle Johnson, Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress (below), UNC C Luke Stevenson, and Georgia Tech 3B Ryan Jaros, among others.
The transfer portal's impact on college baseball continues to grow as well. The ACC added a ton of impact names, such as new Wake Forest P Chase Burns, two-way OF/P Cam Jones at Georgia Tech, and new Virginia P Joe Savino, among others.
PRE-SEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|
C
|
Jacob Cozart
|
NC State
|
1B
|
Nick Kurtz
|
Wake Forest
|
2B
|
Mike Becchetti
|
Georgia Tech
|
3B
|
Carson DeMartini
|
Virginia Tech
|
SS
|
Griff O'Ferrall
|
Virginia
|
OF
|
Cam Cannarella
|
Clemson
|
OF
|
Vance Honeycutt
|
UNC
|
OF
|
Seaver King
|
Wake Forest
|
SP
|
Josh Hartle
|
Wake Forest
|
SP
|
Chase Burns
|
Wake Forest
|
SP
|
Jonathan Santucci
|
Duke
|
RP
|
Fran Oschell
|
Duke
|
RP
|
James Tallon
|
Duke
PLAYER OF THE YEAR-
P Chase Burns, Wake Forest
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR-
OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
PROJECTED FINISH
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
1. Wake Forest*
2. Clemson*
3. Virginia*
4. Duke*
5. NC State*
6. UNC*
7. FSU*
8. Georgia Tech*
9.Virginia Tech
10. Louisville
11. Miami
12. Notre Dame
13. Boston College
14. Pitt
Note: * indicates projected regional team