Below are the projected final ACC standings, pre-season all-ACC team, and more from JacketsOnline Managing Editor Russell Johnson.

Following a year in which No. 9 seeded Duke surprised many on their way to the ACC Tournament Championship, the league again feels like it is up for grabs going into 2022.

Gone are big names such as Rhett Lowder (7), Kyle Teel (14), Brock Wilken (18), and Yohandy Morales (40).

Into the mix are true freshmen Duke LHP Kyle Johnson, Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress (below), UNC C Luke Stevenson, and Georgia Tech 3B Ryan Jaros, among others.

The transfer portal's impact on college baseball continues to grow as well. The ACC added a ton of impact names, such as new Wake Forest P Chase Burns, two-way OF/P Cam Jones at Georgia Tech, and new Virginia P Joe Savino, among others.