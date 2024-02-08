Advertisement
JOL's 2024 ACC Baseball Preview

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Managing Editor / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsJohnson

Below are the projected final ACC standings, pre-season all-ACC team, and more from JacketsOnline Managing Editor Russell Johnson.

Following a year in which No. 9 seeded Duke surprised many on their way to the ACC Tournament Championship, the league again feels like it is up for grabs going into 2022.

Gone are big names such as Rhett Lowder (7), Kyle Teel (14), Brock Wilken (18), and Yohandy Morales (40).

Into the mix are true freshmen Duke LHP Kyle Johnson, Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress (below), UNC C Luke Stevenson, and Georgia Tech 3B Ryan Jaros, among others.

The transfer portal's impact on college baseball continues to grow as well. The ACC added a ton of impact names, such as new Wake Forest P Chase Burns, two-way OF/P Cam Jones at Georgia Tech, and new Virginia P Joe Savino, among others.

Freshman Georgia Tech OF Drew Burress. (Photo Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics)
PRE-SEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

All-ACC 1st Team
Pos. Name School

C

Jacob Cozart

NC State

1B

Nick Kurtz

Wake Forest

2B

Mike Becchetti

Georgia Tech

3B

Carson DeMartini

Virginia Tech

SS

Griff O'Ferrall

Virginia

OF

Cam Cannarella

Clemson

OF

Vance Honeycutt

UNC

OF

Seaver King

Wake Forest

SP

Josh Hartle

Wake Forest

SP

Chase Burns

Wake Forest

SP

Jonathan Santucci

Duke

RP

Fran Oschell

Duke

RP

James Tallon

Duke

PLAYER OF THE YEAR-

P Chase Burns, Wake Forest

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR-

OF Drew Burress, Georgia Tech

PROJECTED FINISH

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

1. Wake Forest*

2. Clemson*

3. Virginia*

4. Duke*

5. NC State*

6. UNC*

7. FSU*

8. Georgia Tech*

9.Virginia Tech

10. Louisville

11. Miami

12. Notre Dame

13. Boston College

14. Pitt

Note: * indicates projected regional team

