JOL's 2022 ACC Baseball Preview

Below are the projected final ACC standings, pre-season all-ACC team, and more from JacketsOnline Managing Editor Russell Johnson.

Following a year in which No. 9 seeded Duke surprised many on their way to the ACC Tournament Championship, the league again feels like it is up for grabs going into 2022.

Gone are big names such as Henry Davis (1), Sal Frelick (15), Ryan Cusick (24), and Matheu Nelson (35)

Into the mix is No. 1 overall recruit and Duke Freshman SS Alex Mooney, Tommy White at NC State, Will Taylor at Clemson, and P Aeden Finateri for GT among several others. The conference also saw numerous additions via the transfer portal.