{{ timeAgo('2022-02-17 09:16:59 -0600') }} baseball

JOL's 2022 ACC Baseball Preview

Russell Johnson
Managing Editor / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsJohnson

Below are the projected final ACC standings, pre-season all-ACC team, and more from JacketsOnline Managing Editor Russell Johnson.

Following a year in which No. 9 seeded Duke surprised many on their way to the ACC Tournament Championship, the league again feels like it is up for grabs going into 2022.

Gone are big names such as Henry Davis (1), Sal Frelick (15), Ryan Cusick (24), and Matheu Nelson (35)

Into the mix is No. 1 overall recruit and Duke Freshman SS Alex Mooney, Tommy White at NC State, Will Taylor at Clemson, and P Aeden Finateri for GT among several others. The conference also saw numerous additions via the transfer portal.

Virginia Tech OF Gavin Cross is the pre-season favorite for POY. Will he see enough good pitches to produce?
Virginia Tech OF Gavin Cross is the pre-season favorite for POY. Will he see enough good pitches to produce? (Virginia Tech Athletics)

PRE-SEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

All-ACC 1st Team
Pos. Name School

C

Kevin Parada

Georgia Tech

1B

Caden Grice

Clemson

2B

Luke Gold

Boston College

3B

Brock Wilken

Wake Forest

SS

Danny Seretti

North Carolina

OF

Gavin Cross

Virginia Tech

OF

Ryan Cole

Notre Dame

OF

Chris Newell

Virginia

SP

Sam Highfill

NC State

SP

Bryce Hubbart

Florida State

SP

Parker Messick

Florida State

RP

Carson Palmquist

Miami (FL)

RP

Eric Adler

Wake Forest

PROJECTED FINISH

ATLANTIC:

1. Florida State

2. NC State

3. Louisville

4. Clemson

5. Notre Dame

6. Wake Forest

7. Boston College

COASTAL:

1. Georgia Tech

2. Virginia

3. Miami

4. Duke

5. North Carolina

6. Virginia Tech

7. Pitt

