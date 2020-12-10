JacketsOnline - JOL Preview: GT vs Pitt

Georgia Tech faces ACC Coastal foe Pitt at home for the second straight season due to the shuffling of games by the conference due to COVID-19. The Jackets aim to snap a two-game skid to the Panthers and the two teams have had some unusual games over the years making Thursday night's game an opportunity for more Coastal Chaos.

Game Preview Analysis: It’s gut-check time for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. They have arrived at the final pair of games in 2020, and there is still a lot of meat left on the bone as they wrap up the second season of the Geoff Collins era. The Jackets have the opportunity to show improvement down the stretch, play with a little fire and head into 2021 with momentum, or they have the chance to do the opposite where it seems they are just playing out the string with not a whole lot on the line.

The next test is the Pittsburgh Panthers, who have been a bit of an up and down team in 2020 and are coming out of an idle week following a lopsided loss on the road at Clemson on the final Saturday of November. The Jackets enter the contest off a loss at N.C. State last Saturday where they showed a ton of grit and heart to stay in it despite an under-manned roster due to injuries and Covid-19 contact tracing.

The Panthers’ defense is in the top three in the ACC in yards allowed per game and fourth in points allowed per game. They boast an incredible pass rush as they lead the nation with 43 sacks in 10 games with All-ACC preseason pick Patrick Jones II tallying nine so far to lead the charge. They not only rush the passer well defensively, but they are also stout against the run, allowing just 93.1 yards per game, which is also good for best in the conference. The Jackets’ offensive line will have their work cut out for them, trying to create a few running lanes for Jordan Mason and company (Jahmyr Gibbs status is uncertain after missing last week’s game due to injury), because if they can’t establish a decent running game on Saturday, it could be a long and painful day for Jeff Sims.

Offensively, the Panthers have had some trouble establishing consistency on a week-to-week basis. Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett has about as much experience as any other signal-caller in the conference, and he has been asked to carry a lot of the load this season with no Pittsburgh rusher averaging more than 40 yards per game. Pickett has accounted for 12 touchdowns through the air and seven more on the ground in 2020 while playing in eight of the team’s 10 games. A surprise in 2020 offensively for the Panthers has been freshman slot receiver Jordan Addison, who leads the team in receptions (57), yards (652) and receiving TDs (4) as he looks to be an explosive play waiting to happen.

The Georgia Tech defense has shown improvement over the last couple games, giving up a lot fewer explosive plays against Duke and N.C. State. Saturday will be another chance for improvement as the Panthers, while solid, are not in the same offensive class as the top offenses in the conference. It will be a priority for the Jackets’ defensive lineman and linebackers to speed up the decision-making for Pickett with their pass rush because time in the pocket for the senior equals chain-moving, clock-churning receptions as well as the ability to make big plays down the field.

Georgia Tech has had a short week to prepare following Saturday’s loss in Raleigh. It is always a tough assignment turning around and playing on a Thursday night, but my money is on Geoff Collins to have his team motivated to show they are not going to be satisfied with where they are currently in the ACC landscape. Look for a fiery, passionate effort from the Jackets on Thursday night under the lights at Bobby Dodd Stadium as this one will come down to the last few possessions in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Pittsburgh wins, 26-21.