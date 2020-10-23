JacketsOnline - JOL Preview: GT heads to Boston College

After a weekend in which both Georgia Tech and Boston College both lost by large margins to ranked opponents, the Yellow Jackets and Eagles will face off in Boston on Saturday afternoon. The matchup will be the first between the two programs in since 2016, when the two faced off in Dublin, Ireland.

Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2 ACC) at Boston College (3-2, 2-2 ACC)

Date and Time: Saturday, 4 p.m.

TV: ACC Network, WatchESPN

Radio: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan/Sirius 111/ XM 380

Last Game: Georgia Tech lost 73-7 vs. Clemson last Saturday (Oct. 17); Boston College lost 40-14 at Virginia Tech last Saturday (Oct. 17)

Series History: Georgia Tech leads 7-2

Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 17-14 in Dublin, Ireland on Sept. 3, 2016

Stat Comparison: Points per game (Georgia Tech 22, Boston College 23.4), Points allowed per game (Georgia Tech 39.8, Boston College 24.6), Total offense (Georgia Tech 403.2 yards per game, Boston College 371.4 yards per game), Total defense (Georgia Tech 493.2 yards per game, Boston College 386.8 yards per game)

GEORGIA TECH Key Offensive Players: Jeff Sims (QB, Fr.), Jahmyr Gibbs (RB, Fr.), Mikey Minihan (C, RS-Jr.)

BOSTON COLLEGE Key Offensive Players: Phil Jurkovec (QB, RS-Soph.), Zay Flowers (WR, Soph.), Hunter Long (TE, RS-Jr.)

GEORGIA TECH Key Defensive Players: Antonneous Clayton (DE, RS-Sr.), David Curry (LB, RS-Sr.), Tre Swilling (CB, RS-Jr.)

BOSTON COLLEGE Key Defensive Players: Max Richardson (LB, RS-Sr.), Isaiah McDuffie (LB, RS-Jr.), Brandon Sebastian (CB, RS-Jr.)

Game Preview Analysis: Georgia Tech and Boston College enter Saturday’s ACC matchup in similar spots. Both are coming off disappointing and lopsided losses as you see above. Both have had a similar trajectory as far as how the season has gone so far as well. Each team has been pretty helter skelter as well, looking very good at some points of the season paired with looking very bad at other points.

Georgia Tech needs a bounceback effort in a big way following an embarrassing performance last Saturday against Clemson. The Tigers were the far better team, yes, but it was more about how the Jackets provided almost zero resistance on either side of the ball that is the bigger story. Both players and coaches used the word ‘embarrassing’ to describe the loss so they know what happened is unacceptable as well. The hope for Georgia Tech fans is that the team responds as well as they did earlier in the season after coming off a disheartening loss as they followed up the defeat at Syracuse with their most complete performance of the year in the victory over Louisville.

The Eagles will be looking to rebound on Saturday as well after their worst showing of 2020 last week at Virginia Tech. The team has a solid quarterback in Phil Jurkovec, a Notre Dame transfer, who has thrown for 1500-plus yards and 10 touchdowns so far this year, but he has had some bad throws mixed in there as well with four interceptions. The weak spot has been in the rushing game where BC has only produced 331 yards in five games with their leading rusher only accounting for 189 yards. If Tech can get pressure on Jurkovec and hold the Eagles’ passing game in check, they could put one of their lower numbers as far as points allowed on the board.

On the other side of the ball, Tech’s running game should be excited for this matchup as Boston College’s defense has been susceptible to the run in the first half of the season, allowing an average of 177 yards per game and nine touchdowns. They have been better against the pass, giving up just over 200 yards per game and forcing five interceptions. Dave Patenaude, Jeff Sims, Jahmyr Gibbs and company will likely look to test that rushing defense early and set up some play action for later in the game, a recipe that could prove successful.

This is another measuring-stick type moment for Geoff Collins’ team in Year 2. How do they bounce back in a winnable game following an underwhelming and disjointed performance against Clemson? Tech fans should expect a huge improvement in my opinion. Should be a competitive, close game, but the Jackets have more dynamic talent on the offensive side of the ball, and that will be the difference on Saturday.

Prediction: Georgia Tech wins, 33-26.