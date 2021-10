Georgia Tech fans enjoyed a bye week after a really interesting opening six-week run for Yellow Jacket football. It was a time to take some stock and think about where things are at and where they are going and that dominated the JOL Mailbag this week as it was all football and a little football recruiting as well. Thanks to our sponsor Auto-Owners Insurance for bringing you the JOL Mailbag.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE MAILBAG