Georgia Tech fans are ready as game week is here and the Jackets travel down to Tallahassee for the first time since 2009. We dive into a lot of topics about the upcoming season and some predictions about the game this weekend as well as recruiting and a little bit of hoops in this week's JOL Mailbag

CLICK HERE TO READ THE MAILBAG

As always the JOL Mailbag is sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance