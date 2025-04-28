Published Apr 28, 2025
JOL Mailbag 4/28 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech survived the end of the portal, and Brent Key held his ground against mounting attacks across college football. The topic of portal activity dominates this edition of the JOL Mailbag sponsored by our friends at Auto-Owners Insurance.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE JOL MAILBAG

(Photo by Kelly Quinlan)