JOL Mailbag 4/28 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech survived the end of the portal, and Brent Key held his ground against mounting attacks across college football. The topic of portal activity dominates this edition of the JOL Mailbag sponsored by our friends at Auto-Owners Insurance.
Former Tech defensive lineman comes back home after two productive seasons at Ole Miss
Tech adds defensive back with plenty of previous experience and production at Georgia State and Tennessee Tech
Wesleyan standout tight end doing everything he can to get prepared for transition to college football with the Jackets
Tech secures portal commitment from offensive lineman that started 13 games last season at South Alabama
Stoudamire secures commitment from former OTE and Kell standout who stands at 7-feet tall
