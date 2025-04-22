JOL Mailbag 4/22 Sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance

Georgia Tech football and men's basketball are entering the final stretch of portal insanity this week, and that topic dominates this edition of the JOL Mailbag sponsored by our friends at Auto-Owners Insurance.
East Paulding Kicker trying to fine-tune game before his arrival on The Flats this summer to join Jackets' teammates
Tight end looking for next stop after injuries and limited use in two years with Georgia Tech program
Georgia Tech still needs several pieces in the portal, and here is the latest on some of the Jackets' targets.
Four-star 2026 forward Moustapha Diop talks about Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball and reflects on his commitment.
Former Kennesaw Mountain standout announces transfer to Tech after spending year at Colorado
