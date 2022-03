The JOL Mailbag was delayed a little with the staff on the road this week for the RCS NOLA camp. In this edition, we dive into the addition of Kenyatta Watson to the support staff and what that means, transfer portal talk, and a lot of NIL discussion as well as Georgia Tech athletics aim to find their place in the rough seas of that business. Thanks to Auto-Owners Insurance for sponsoring the JOL Mailbag.