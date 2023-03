Georgia Tech athletics saw a major turnover with a new football and men's basketball coach both hired by new AD J Batt. Fans are curious if Danny Hall is next and what to expect from Stoudamire who is new to coaching at this level and what type of football will be Brent Key football. We explore those topics and more in this week's edition of the JOL Mailbag sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance.

