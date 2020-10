Georgia Tech had a well-timed bye week after an injury-riddled first three games and now face Louisville on Friday night who are also coming off a bye week. We dive into the many questions Tech fans have after the bye about where the football team is and we also dive into football recruiting and hoops targets for Josh Pastner and his staff for 2021.

You can read all about it in the JOL Mailbag

