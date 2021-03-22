Georgia Tech begins spring football on Tuesday and it will be the third season for Geoff Collins on the Flats and the roster has evolved a lot since the end of the 2020 football season with some major additions and few departures as well.

in the plus category for spring ball, the Jackets finally have offensive tackle transfer Devin Cochran (Vanderbilt) on campus and he will slide into the left tackle role. Last year's left tackle Zach Quinney has left the program this winter with his degree to take a job. That is always a unique aspect of the Tech program when a veteran player steps aside to begin their business life giving up a year of football.

Offensive line coach Brent Key also added former Mississippi State guard Nick Pendley to the spring ball roster. Pendley will compete for the left guard spot vacated by the graduation of Jack DeFoor. Pendley will have several players competing for playing time at the left guard spot including returning players like Mike Maye and Paula Vaipulu.

Freshman offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich and versatile lineman Weston Franklin who could be the next center of the future on offense also join the fold this spring.

Key has a ton of bodies now to work with with the expanded roster as well so it will be interesting to see how returning players like Kenny Cooper, Mikey Minihan, Ryan Johnson, and Jordan Williams do with increased competition from guys who redshirted or didn't play last year.