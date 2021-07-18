JOL Freshman Focus: Malik Rutherford

One unique thing about Rutherford is he never stepped foot on campus prior to arriving at school in June.

In college football recruiting South Florida is known for producing speed and the Georgia Tech staff tapped Champagnat Catholic receiver Malik Rutherford very early to provide that at slot receiver in the 2021 class. Rutherford committed almost 13 months before signing day to Tech and he stuck to his guns and signed with the Yellow Jackets in December. We caught up with Rutherford before he arrived in Atlanta this summer to learn more about the young man behind the helmet.

What is your favorite fast food place and what do you order?

"Chick-fil-A and I get two spicy chicken sandwiches no pickles."

What artists or music do you listen to before games to get hyped?

"A friend of mine that goes by the name DC and I mix it up with Pooh Shiesty and Lil Baby. It just depends on how I'm feeling at the time."

Who is your celebrity crush?

"Jayda Wayda"

What are your expectations for your freshman year?

"I don't really have expectations. I'm just going to come in and compete every day and hopefully earn some playing time, but I know it is not going to come easy."

What school finished second in your recruitment to Georgia Tech?

"It was a tie between three schools I can't even lie. It was Louisville, App State, and Ole Miss."

So what made Georgia Tech the place for you?

"Coach Dixon was the difference. He hit me up almost every day when he had a chance just choppin' it up and he always made me feel wanted. Also, the Georgia Tech fan base always let me know it is all love."

Who are you rooming with at Georgia Tech?

"Zeek Biggers, Sirad Bryant, and James BlackStrain."

Do you know what you are going to major in?

"Business Administration."

Any players or schools you are looking forward to matching up against the most?

"In practice my boy Miles Brooks and in a game, I'll say Jalen Harrell from Miami."

What is one piece of advice you would give a younger recruit going through the recruiting process for the first time?

"Be yourself at all times. Don't try to style yourself after another player."

How would you describe your game to someone who has never seen you play?

"I am a very twitchy guy with some speed added on. I catch the ball at will and I'm very consistent and I can break tackles and 99.9-percent of the time I make the first guy miss. I also know how to get open and create space."