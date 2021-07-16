JOL Freshman Focus: James BlackStrain

A major need in the 2021 recruiting class for Georgia Tech was adding depth at wide receiver and adding playmakers at that spot. Former Holy Trinity Academy receiver James BlackStrain will aim to do just that. JOL caught up with Blackstrain before he arrived on campus last month at Georgia Tech for a freshman focus where we get a chance to know the person behind the helmet a little more.

What is your favorite fast place and what do you order?

"My favorite fast food place would be Zaxbys and I love their Kickin Chicken Sandwich."

Who is your celebrity crush?

"My celebrity crush is Beyonce."

Who or what do you listen to before games to get hyped?

"I listen to Rod Wave, Lil Yatchy, Lil Baby, or Dababy, sometimes I listen to Drake."

What is your favorite part of the Georgia Tech campus?

"My favorite part about the campus is how the stadium is located right in the middle of it and is the center of attention in the city."

Looking back at your recruitment, what school finished second for you behind Georgia Tech?

"I would say that Utah finished second in my recruitment."

What separated Georgia Tech and made that the place you wanted to go?

"Georgia Tech was just the perfect fit for me football-wise and education-wise. It wasn't even close, I know I belonged in Atlanta after the day I committed."

Are there any schools or players you are looking forward to going against the most at Georgia Tech?

"I'm ready to play against everyone because we are always known as the underdogs and I want to help prove we are capable of winning and turning around this program."

What is your most recent height and weight?

"Six-foot-two and 180-pounds."

How would you describe your game to someone who has never seen you play?

"I would say I'm a route runner who is known to make the big play catches. I love making contested grabs or difficult catches."



What are your expectations for your freshman year?

"To be the best team player I can be. Anything the coaches need me to do, I will be ready to contribute in any way possible."

Do you have any advice you give a younger recruit about the recruiting process?

"I would advise them to choose the school that is the best fit for them on the field and off the field as well. Not just choosing a school based on its previous record."

