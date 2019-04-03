The 2018 season is something that quarterback Lucas Johnson would like to forget. Johnson was making some waves during fall camp pushing then starting quarterback TaQuon Marshall for playing time and likely poised for a decent role when a fluke foot injury ended his redshirt sophomore year without a single snap being played in August. Flash forward eight months, Johnson is now battling for a starting job in an entirely different offensive scheme that is a better fit for his natural skillset and most importantly he is healthy again.

“It feels good to be back out here with the guys because last year was really tough,” Johnson said.

The spread-based offense uses option principles, zone-read and a more advanced passing scheme than the triple-option based scheme under the previous staff. For Johnson, this version of the spread is a lot closer to what he ran so successfully at Mount Carmel HS in San Diego. Johnson threw for over 2,500 yards and combined for 40 touchdowns during his senior year there.

“It is a lot more similar to what I ran in high school and so far, it is really good,” Johnson said of the new offense. “It gives us a chance to drop-back and throw the ball and it feels good like the old days.”

After playing under center, Johnson has taken snaps only in the gun so far in camp, but at the end of the day he says football is still football regardless of the scheme.

“It is a different technique, but at the end of the day you still have to go out there and drive the ball and score points. It doesn’t matter how you do it, the way we’ve got this going we are going to score points fast, so I like it,” Johnson said. “I feel like everybody adjusts at their own speed, but we are starting to come together and mesh and I’m really excited about what we can put out there on the field.”

The leadership component is a key aspect of this change as well and is something guys like Johnson and his fellow quarterbacks Tobias Oliver and James Graham are trying to provide the rest of the offense.

“I’m trying to lead everybody and being a quarterback that just comes with the position. You have to tell guys what to do and make sure everyone came to play that day,” Johnson said. “I feel like I need to be confident and know the playbook and that makes it easier and that is the biggest adjustment. Reading defenses and knowing the right protections and making your reads, relaxing and playing football.”

The quarterback competition between Johnson, Oliver and Graham should last throughout spring ball and into the fall when the Jackets will add Jordan Yates and Demetrius Knight to the quarterback room as well.



