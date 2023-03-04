"They've hit better than we have, they've pitched better than we have," said Hall after Saturday's 16-6 defeat in Atlanta. "As a result, they're 2-0 in the series."

Following an 80-minute delay on Friday night to begin the series, and things shifted from optimism to doubt rather quickly.

Jackson Finley was as hot as any hitter in the country. Dawson Brown was coming off of the best outing of his career. The list of things that would signal a level of optimism for the program was a long one.

Ranked No. 16 in one poll and in consideration for others. Several national publications in town for the three-game series.

Georgia's Friday night starter, Jaden Woods, was in two rather precarious situations early, but found a way to escape each of them without giving up a run.

On one occasion, he got out of it by striking out both Reid and Finley, and getting Rubenstein to fly out to CF. He got out of the other jam by getting Diamant to ground out and DeLeo to strike out swinging.

Those two scenarios play out differently, there may be an entirely different conversation taking place.

The replacements for Drew Compton, Kristian Campbell, and Jadyn Jackson head into Sunday a combined 4-17 with 5 K, 2 BB, 2 RBI, and 1 run

Logan McGuire's replacement, a combination of Josiah Siegel and Aeden Finateri, finished Saturday with 4 IP, 8 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, giving up 4 HR.

The level of adversity and unfortunate events for Georgia Tech has piled up in a hurry. Fans of the program don't want to hear that, though. Injuries or not, MLB draft departures or not, the group of people in the pre-season that would have anticipated the Bulldogs dominating Georgia Tech the way they have this weekend are few and far-between.

Jackson Finley is 0-6 with 5 K and a BB in the last two games.

On Sunday, he'll be on the mound and will be the DH in the lineup as well. Danny's message to him in the midst of his weekend slump has been consistent, both for Finley the hitter and Finley the pitcher.

"Throw your fastball for strikes, command your fastball. Throw your breaking ball down or in the zone. Compete," said Hall. "He knows he's a great hitter, a great athlete, and a great competitor. He's going to be just fine."

Pitching coach Danny Borrell is in his fourth season at the helm, and many would argue that the same issues plaguing Georgia Tech when he first arrived after the 2019 season continue to be a major issue in 2023.

The calendar shows it is only March, though, so there's plenty of time to show improvement. Plenty of time to show a level of development.

The team, for better or worse, is only going to to go as far as the pitching takes them. Outscoring mid-week opponents and non-conference foes 15-12, 23-11, etc. is not going to give anyone confidence in that regard.

Not the fans. Not the players. Not the administration. Nobody.