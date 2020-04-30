"Some of the schools were showing interest before they offered, so they were not as big of surprises, but each time I have gotten an offer, it has been great. This has all been a blessing, and I just have to keep working and do all I need to do to get to the next level."

"Some of the offers have been big surprises, and some I kind of saw coming," said Johnson. "The offers from Oklahoma and South Carolina came out of nowhere, so those two were probably the big surprises.

His recruitment has heated up and he will likely reach the 20 mark in the coming weeks.

College coaches have had much more time to watch film over the last five to six weeks , and many have benefitted from that.

With the ban on visits put in place mid March, Johnson has only had the opportunity to visits Georgia State and Liberty. He is doing all he can do day to day with communication with all the different schools, but he is ready to get out and see many new places.

"I am just talking to these schools every day now, trying to do some research about them and see what I can learn before I can take more visits. I like talking to the coaches, and they are doing what they can to tell me about them and the school.

"Some coaches make it more personal and tell me about themselves and what they are like, then others just talk more about their school and program. It is kind of the same with each school with a few differences. Some send me pictures of the school, videos of the school and things like that too, so that helps."

With most of the offers coming in over the last month, Johnson has no favorites as we get ready to enter the month of May.

"I am really interested in all the schools right now," said Johnson. "Memphis, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Georgia Tech and South Carolina are some of the schools that jump out to me a little, but I am really wide open. I don't know much about any of the schools outside the ones I have visited yet.

"I am doing research, talking to the coaches, and all that, but I am really just taking it slow and I plan to take my time with the recruiting process. I need a lot more time to get out and take those visits. Those will be very important."

Johnson played quarterback as a junior, but he will line up elsewhere on the next level. He is a true athlete. He has offers as an athlete, cornerback, safety and wide receiver. He prefers defense, but he is open to all positions.

Position may not play a big role in which schools he chooses to focus on moving forward, but he knows some things that will.

"I have to get out and see where I feel at home at, where I could get early playing time, and what coaches I feel can help me most on and off the field.

"Position is not a big deal. I probably like defense best, but I am open to playing anywhere."

Who could offer next? Numerous schools have there eye on Johnson, including Florida State and Georgia.