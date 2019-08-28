"I have nothing against Alabama, but I have re-opened my recruitment up and I am looking around."

"I grew up a big Alabama fan, so once I committed to them, I kind of pushed all the other schools away and only looked at them. Over time I started to see different parts of recruiting, other schools started catching my attention and I just started to look around a little bit.

"I have been thinking about this for a while," said Morton. "Alabama is a great program and I never thought I would decommit, but I committed early and I am starting to see different schools.

The four-star defensive back out of Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson committed to the Crimson Tide in December 2017, well over a year and a half ago, but over time, the communication slowed down and now Morton has backed off his pledge to Nick Saban .

The relationship between Javier Morton and Alabama has come to an end.

Tuscaloosa is only three and a half hours from Morton's home, but a school just over 30 minutes has moved to the top of his list.

"Georgia Tech is No. 1 for me now. I have only visited Georgia Tech in recent months. I am talking to them every day. Coach Geoff Collins texts me every day and I have a great relationship with him and others there.

"They are saying I can help them now, they are recruiting me hard, it is close to home and I am really considering them. It is a hometown school, so it would be great to go there and represent Georgia and the city."

LSU, Miami, Oregon and South Carolinaare others on Morton's list.

"I am not sure when I am going to make my final decision yet," said Morton. "I am probably going to take at least some of the official visits before I commit, but it will just be about how I feel.

"I want to make sure things are going good my senior year, take care of things on my end, then I will work on recruiting more. I honestly have not thought too much about it for a while.

"I know it is a big decision I still have to make, so once I take care of things at Stephenson, I will focus more on this. I am not sure when it will happen. It could happen any time. I think it will be earlier than later, but I am just not sure when."

Morton is on track to graduate early, so he plans to sign in December. He said he will base his decision on academics, playing time, relationships and who can help him with life after football.