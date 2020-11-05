JacketsOnline - Jalon Moore commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech strikes again with another commitment in the 2021 Rivals150. Jalon Moore , a small forward out of Alabama, decided to end his recruitment in favor of the Yellow Jackets on Thursday afternoon.

“I chose Georgia Tech because as a child I’ve always wanted to play there and as I’ve gotten older it’s become a dream school of mine,” Moore told Rivals.com. “I have a great relationship with the coaches and Georgia Tech has my major. It’s just a good fit for me. I’m just blessed to have this opportunity.”

Georgia Tech started recruiting Moore earlier this year and finally decided to offer him a scholarship after a strong showing at the LakePoint Labor Day Classic. At 6-foot-6, Moore is a really good athlete with great length and an improving skill level. He’s become a much better and more consistent shooter lately. Given his physical traits, he’ll likely be able to help the Yellow Jackets at both forward spots.

Moore chose Josh Pastner’s program after also considering Georgia, Mississippi State, Murray State, Tennessee State, UAB and several other mid-major programs. He’s the third commitment for Georgia Tech in the 2021 class, joining four-star guard Miles Kelly and Deebo Coleman.