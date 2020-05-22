Georgia Tech is literally right down the road from the home of

Jakiah Leftwich. The 6-foot-6, 310 pound offensive tackle out of Westlake was offered by the Yellow Jackets while on a visit October 5 last year.

Since that time, the local school has been high on his list, and now, a public commitment to Geoff Collins, Brent Key and the Georgia Tech staff has been made.

"I have seen everything at Georgia Tech, I have built strong relationships with the coaching staff, I am very familiar with things there and it is just the right time," said Leftwich.

"I have visited there five or six times with it being so close. That played into this for sure. Since they were my first big offer, that meant something to me as well.

"Those things, the great education they offer and the opportunity they offer on and off the field makes Georgia Tech the right school for me."

Illinois, Mississippi State and South Carolina were some other schools that were considered late, but in the end, the final decision was not too tough.

"The hardest part was telling other coaches no. I have been able to build some very good relationships with coaches at a lot of schools, so that was not too easy, but picking Georgia Tech was not hard for me.