Jakiah Leftwich stays home, commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is literally right down the road from the home of
Jakiah Leftwich. The 6-foot-6, 310 pound offensive tackle out of Westlake was offered by the Yellow Jackets while on a visit October 5 last year.
Since that time, the local school has been high on his list, and now, a public commitment to Geoff Collins, Brent Key and the Georgia Tech staff has been made.
"I have seen everything at Georgia Tech, I have built strong relationships with the coaching staff, I am very familiar with things there and it is just the right time," said Leftwich.
"I have visited there five or six times with it being so close. That played into this for sure. Since they were my first big offer, that meant something to me as well.
"Those things, the great education they offer and the opportunity they offer on and off the field makes Georgia Tech the right school for me."
Illinois, Mississippi State and South Carolina were some other schools that were considered late, but in the end, the final decision was not too tough.
"The hardest part was telling other coaches no. I have been able to build some very good relationships with coaches at a lot of schools, so that was not too easy, but picking Georgia Tech was not hard for me.
With the Coronavirus keeping almost everyone at home over the last two months, the college coaches have had a lot of time to put into recruiting. Key is the lead recruiter for Leftwich, and he had a good read on this situation.
Key played a role in this decision, and when he and the rest of the staff on the Flats received the news, he was ready.
"I was on a Zoom meeting with the whole Georgia Tech staff, and when I gave them the news of my decision, on that Zoom meeting, coach Key showed me the commitment edit he already had made for me," said Leftwich said with a laugh.
"Coach Key is a great guy. We have been talking a lot and he is a great coach on the field and I know he can be a great mentor for me off the field. He has great experience coaching, he is someone who can teach me a lot and I cannot wait to play for him."
Leftwich thought long and hard about this commitment. He had a list of suitors that have been in pursuit the last few months, but he knows the school right down the road is where he belongs.
"It just feels right. Georgia Tech has everything I want in a school, plus it is close to home. My family can get there, they will see me play, and I love the coaching staff.
"Georgia Tech offers a degree that will pay off after football, so I know I made the right decision."