After reloading much of the defensive end room in recent recruiting cycles, defensive ends coach Marco Coleman is being very selective with limited space in the 2022 class and he has focused on Pinson Valley (Ala.) pass rusher BJ Diakite. Diakite recently decommitted from Vanderbilt. The Jackets have his teammate and friend Zach Pyron already locked in for the 2022 class and are aiming to get a pair from the Birmingham area with Diakite.