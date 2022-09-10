ATLANTA (AP) — Dontae Smith ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns, and Georgia Tech turned to its running game and a takeaway-savvy defense to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 35-17 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1) forced four turnovers — interceptions by Derrik Allen, Myles Sims and Charlie Thomas and a fumble recovery by Aliyde Eley — and swarmed the FCS Catamounts (1-1) to hold them to just 118 yards in the second half.

Georgia Tech, which finished with 243 yards rushing and 7.1-yards per game, had lost its last three games by a combined 141-10 score, leaving embattled coach Geoff Collins 9-26 entering the game.

But the Jackets scored on consecutive possessions in the first and second quarters and never trailed again.

Western Carolina quarterback Carlos Davis, coming off a school record six TD passes and 433 yards passing in a win last week at Charleston Southern, finished with 233 yards on 18 of 27 passing. He constantly escaped with scrambles before getting knocked out of the game late in the third quarter on a hit by Eley.

Cole Gonzales took charge of the offense and quickly threw an interception to Thomas.

The loss dropped the Catamounts to 0-61 all-time against FBS competition and 0-33 against the Atlantic Coast Conference.