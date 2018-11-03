ATLANTA-- Georgia Tech kicked off the 2018-2019 season with a splash when they topped the Florida Tech Panthers by a score of 87-36 in exhibition play. Evan Cole led the Jackets in the scoring category with 16 points, followed by 12 from Jose Alvarado, and 10 from Kristian Sjolund. It was the defensive side of the ball, however, where Georgia Tech won the game.

“There was a lot of positives,” said coach Josh Pastner. “I liked our defensive effort in some areas. We had 13 turnovers and missed some free throws, but overall the guys did a nice job for their first time being underneath the lights. We have to keep getting better, we have a lot to work on and improve on, but I like the effort tonight, especially on defense.”

The Jackets started slow, but began what ended up being a 75-22 run midway through the first half. Coach Pastner credited the defense, who held the Panthers to 25.5% from the field, and 19.2% from beyond the arc.

“The press wore them down a little bit, but when you hold someone to 25 percent from the field, 19 percent from three, and you have ten different times where you get three stops in a row, that’s a good defensive job,” Pastner said.

Sophomore point guard Jose Alvarado got to step onto the court for the first time since suffering a fractured elbow last season against Duke, but didn’t miss a beat in his return.

“It felt good. It was just the same old me. I have to give thanks to the staff and everyone around me in this program helping me get back to who I am,” said Alvarado.

Both Khalid Moore and Kristian Sjolund saw some significant playing time throughout their first game in the White and Gold, and made the most of it. The freshman duo combined for 18 points on 7-16 shooting, including 4-9 from three.

“They’re getting comfortable,” said Alvarado when asked about what he saw from the freshman.“No matter who you’re playing, you’ve got to play. They showed that they’re not scared to play on the big stage. I felt like they were really good.”

The Jackets will look to continue playing well as they face off against Lamar at McCamish Pavilion on November 9th.