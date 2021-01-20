JacketsOnline - Jackets throttle #20 Clemson 83-65 off a 17-day break

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech had not played in 17 days and were facing #20 Clemson who often gave the Jackets fits in slugfest games under Brad Brownell. It was not a recipe for a blowout ACC win in Tech's favor, but the Jackets with a barrage of threes and a ton of forced Clemson turnovers won 83-65 on Wednesday night in McCamish Pavilion. Tech head coach Josh Pastner was almost at a loss for words after the game when talking about all the things that stood out to him from the win. "It's a great win playing a very good Clemson team a top 20 team in the country, and obviously coming off of a 17-day layoff, so you don't know what's going to be," Pastner said. "We really played well, we played the right way. I thought the crowd even though it's a small crowd because of obviously the COVID protocols, but I thought the band, the students, and the fans that were able to come with the tickets did a great job for us. We felt the energy in the building again. So that was a great boost and the sixth man for us in a sense so, great shout out to the students, to the band, and to the people that were able to get tickets to come."

Devoe was a stat sheet stuffer as Pastner likes to say (Brett Davis/USAToday)

The Jackets hit 16 of 26 from three, with three of the misses coming at the end of shot clocks on heaves at the basket. It was the most impressive three-point shooting night for Tech possibly ever. Mike Devoe hit all six of his six three-point attempts. Devoe ended up with 22 points to lead all scorers along with six assists, four steals and four rebounds. "It wasn't like people were injured or anything like that so it was just like we had to get our conditioning back a little bit and just and just get back to what we do so," Devoe said of the team's performance against Clemson. That's playing the right way defensively. We played a hell of a defensive game today so we just had to get back to what we do." Jordan Usher and Moses Wright each added 21 points. On the defensive end, Bubba Parham stepped up big drawing charges on three separate occasions to stall Clemson's momentum on open looks. He only had one point on a made free throw in 39 minutes, but Parham's defensive play was a game-changer. "He just he's a winner. He's come a long way," Pastner said of Parham who came to Tech as a volume scoring point guard. "His improvement through his player development. I'm just so proud of Bubba. The charges I mean you can't put a price tag on that in a sense. It's unexplainable but how important those plays are. They're just so important plays to win games, and he came through with those big plays and he's done that his entire year this year so I'm really proud of Bubba." Tech's tenacious defense helped the Jackets open up a 16-point second-half lead 51-35 on a Mike Devoe three with 16:23 left in the game. Alvarado extended it to 18 with a layup off a steal 53-35. Tech got the lead up to 19 at 56-37 before Clemson responded holding Tech scoreless for nearly three minutes. Alvarado provided another stellar moment on a steal after a Devoe float and kick back out to Devoe for a three to give Tech a 22-point lead with 9:15 left 68-46. Despite allowing Clemson to shoot 52.7-percent, Tech's defense forced 20 turnovers while only committing 11 (just two in the first half) making up for the variance in the higher than normal shooting numbers. The Jackets had 21 assists on 31 made field goals while had just 16 assists. "You got to take care of the ball I mean, that's been a big thing we had two turnovers the first half, and a little bit, a little sloppy the second half with eight," Pastner said. "In order to win the game you have to value the ball you can't be turning the ball over. They are too good of a team for that to happen. We did a great job of taking care of the basketball and that allowed us to get a great win against the top-20 team tonight and we shot the daylights out of it. But we played well on both ends of the floor." Tech shot 57.4-percent from the floor and 62.5-percent from three.

Moses Wright scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half helping build the lead that sunk #20 Clemson (Brett Davis/USAToday)



Georgia Tech led by as much as 11 (44-33) late in the first half against Clemson with under 90 seconds left. The Jackets forced 10 first-half turnovers while committing just two. Tech was also nine for 15 from the three-point line in the first half with Moses Wright hitting a pair of threes and leading all scorers with 17 points at the break. Usher said that Wright's early performance set the tone and got the team going as they were knocking some rust off after the long break. "Moses, he was playing like a monster first half second half, he had a big night," Usher said. "Being able to see get opened up and seeing that COVID break didn't do too much to us, and he got our energy going and we got some steals and quick kick-outs." The game was the first Tech game this season with regular classes in session. The majority of tickets go to students and the band and both created an atmosphere despite the 1,200-person cap in the building. The win was Tech's fifth in the row, the longest win streak for the Jackets since 2012-13. The margin of victory was the most for Tech in a Clemson game since 2004 (79-60 at Clemson) and it was the most points Tech has scored against the Tigers since 2009 (86-81 in the ACC Tournament). The Jackets' 16-three point field goals made was a new record for McCamish Pavilion and one short of the all-time Tech record (17 in 2001). Devoe said after the game despite the 0-2 start to the season, he hadn't lost faith in the season or what the Jackets are trying to build to with the goal of an NCAA Tournament berth being a huge goal. "I've had great thoughts about our team from the beginning of the season, even after our two losses that we had in the beginning," Devoe said. "I still had great thoughts about our team and field we feel that we're one of the best teams in the country so we play together to play the right way and play like we did tonight man we're a hard team to beat, so we just got to continue doing that continue getting better, and keep building."