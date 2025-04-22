Jackets' TE/WR Prince entering transfer portal

Georgia Tech's David Prince is heading for the transfer portal following one year with the Jackets' program according to a post on his social media on Tuesday.





Prince didn't play in a game at tight end during his freshman season in 2024 for the Jackets and was redshirted. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound player went through spring practice recently as he was moved from tight end to wide receiver.





Prince was rated as a 3-star (5.5) tight end prospect by Rivals out of Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia in the 2024 class. He chose Georgia Tech over seven other reported offers, including Power-4 schools Arkansas, UCF and Virginia Tech.





Prince will have four years of eligibility remaining once he finds a new home.