Jackets' TE Long going back into transfer portal

Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Long will enter the transfer portal for the second time in his career according to a post on his social media on Monday night.





Long transferred to Georgia Tech after one season at South Florida in which he played in one game and redshirted in 2022. He didn't see action in his first season as a redshirt-freshman with the Jackets in 2023 and then missed this past season with an injury he suffered during spring practice leading up to the 2024 schedule.





The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Long was ranked as a 3-star (5.5) tight end prospect out of Beech Senior High in Hendersonville, Tenn. in the class of 2022 by Rivals before signing with South Florida over 13 other reported offers. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining once he finds his next stop.





Long is the second tight end from Tech who will enter the portal this week along with Harry Lodge, who spent just four months with the program after transferring over from Wake Forest in December. That leaves Georgia Tech with five tight ends on the roster (Luke Harpring, JT Byrne, Josh Beetham, Brett Seither, Blake Ragsdale) as well as David Prince who was moved from tight end to wide receiver this spring. The Jackets will add class of 2025 tight ends Connor Roush and Kevin Roche this summer.