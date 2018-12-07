Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury dipped into the past and future at the same time to a former Yellow Jacket staffer to fill the role as the 21st head coach of the Yellow Jackets football program. Geoff Collins returns to his roots as the replacement for Paul Johnson after Johnson stepped down from the program last week.

Collins' rise through the coaching ranks has been impressive since his days a graduate assistant for the Jackets through stints in recruiting offices at Tech and Alabama to an assistant coach and then defensive coordinator at UCF, FIU, Mississippi State and Florida. Collins got his shot at the brass ring with Temple after the 2016 and he has led the Owls to back-to-back bowl games and top three finishes in the Eastern Division of the American Athletic Conference.

A Georgia native, Collins grew up in Conyers and went to the same school as his predecessor at Tech, Western Carolina. Collins worked as a graduate assistant for George O'Leary and then as a recruiting coordinator for Chan Gailey. He has worked for Nick Saban at Alabama, Dan Mullen at Mississippi State, Will Muschamp at Florida and current Oregon coach Mario Cristobal when he was at FIU along with a second stint with O'Leary in Orlando. Collins was one of the first assistants hired by Saban when he got to Tuscaloosa.

At 47, Collins is a younger coach who should re-energize the Jackets' recruiting efforts and he is known as a tireless worker who wants to win. On paper it looks like a great hire for Yellow Jacket nation.