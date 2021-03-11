JacketsOnline - Jackets survive a Miami scare 70-66 advance to the ACCT semi-finals

Survive and advance is the motto of the postseason and Georgia Tech did that, but it was not the usual suspects who came up big in the final stretch other than Jose Alvarado for the Jackets. Instead Tech's role players Bubba Parham and Jordan Usher along with Alvarado keyed the Jackets win over Miami in the third round of the ACC Tournament on Thursday 70-66. The Jackets will face Virginia on Friday in the ACC Tournament semi-finals marking the third matchup between the two teams this season. Tech has not beat Virginia under Pastner and Tony Bennett is 15-2 against the Jackets as the Cavs head coach. Josh Pastner had been 0-3 in the ACC Tournament prior to Thursday’s win with all three losses coming in the opening round. This time Tech had a double-bye with the fourth place ACC finish. They played a Miami team that had beat higher-seeded Pitt and Clemson to play Tech. "Coach (Jim) Larrañaga and his team is really good. They've been playing so well," Pastner said. They've got guys that can flat out put the ball in the basket. I knew we were going to struggle early, and it wasn't that we struggled. We only had two turnovers. I thought we played the right way. We just didn't have good energy. I thought we were a little tight in a sense just we hadn't been in the arena. It looked like we were off a week from playing. But we responded in the second half. We got stops. I thought some of our guys made huge plays. I jumped Jordan Usher at halftime. He took it like an elite player and came out the second half and was really good, really good."

Usher was big around the rim for the Jackets in the second half (Ethan Hyman/ACC Media Services)

Usher responded with 13 of his 15 points coming in the second half. "I was probably just taking better quality lay-ups," Usher said of his improvement. "I tried to push it to the rim, not just settling with the three. You know I like to get in transition. I feel like that's where my game is at its best when I can get out on a run and leak out and do some things like that. We got a couple of (baskets in) transitions, which all came from getting stops. So we picked up our energy, picked up our defense, and got some easier trials at the basket." Alvarado played his best offensive game in a while with 13 points on five-of-ten shooting with three steals, three rebounds, and four assists. He was also the only player to play every second of the game in the second half after leaving with a knee injury in the first half after colliding knees with Isaiah Wong. Alvarado said the knee injury was a scary moment for him. "Obviously like you said, it was pretty scary even to me when it hit. It hurt so bad that obviously, I got a little worried. But as I was walking off and as I was in the training room, as my adrenaline kicked in, I mean -- calmed down, and the pain just went down a little bit so I knew it wasn't that serious. And we got on -- and as I walked it off, I was like, I want to play, and that's about it," he said. "And when I came in in the second half -- my knee could hurt -- not tomorrow. It can't hurt tomorrow, it can't hurt Saturday. It could hurt Sunday. It can't hurt today, though. It can't -- I told myself that it just can't hurt right now. So I tried to dial it in and my brothers had my back, and they just made me look good when I was out there." Pastner gave a lot of credit to his bench as well as Alvarado and Devoe. "Jose was just tough as nails. Michael Devoe has just continued to hit big shot after big shot for us at key times. I thought Bubba Parham hit big shots for us both the first half and second half. Kyle Sturdivant gave us great minutes and hit a big three first half and then did a good job against the press the second half there when we needed that. Khalid Moore just really good defensively, really good, and hit some big shots late," he said. "I thought Rodney Howard was just -- gave us great minutes." The Jackets’ defense came up big in the second half forcing 12 turnovers and zero second-chance points for Miami. "I thought we gave it all we had right up until the final buzzer. What killed us were the turnovers in the second half. We struggled to complete passes against their defense, and those turnovers led to easy baskets," Larrañaga said. "Our half-court defense was pretty good, but their ability to convert -- we had 18 turnovers and they scored 16 points off of those turnovers." Tech held Isaiah Wong Miami’s star guard to 3-of-10 from the floor and 12 points overall while forcing him into four turnovers. However, Alvarado wasn't happy with the looks Miami got and the high-percentage they shot for the game afterward. "We got the stops that we needed to to get the win. We needed to focus on more being better and taking pride in defense, especially against a good team playing Virginia tomorrow. But we're going to watch the film, we're going to get better, and we're definitely going to play better defense tomorrow," he said.



Alvarado picks the pocket of a Miami player (Ethan Hyman/USAToday)

Miami cut it to two with 32 seconds left 68-66 after a pair of threes and several Tech turnovers and a layup by Bubba Parham. The Jackets struggled to beat the Miami press several times and the Canes had just two fouls going into the final two minutes of the game. Alvarado saved an errant pass and hit Usher for a dunk to put GT up four. Miami was unable to score again and Tech held on for the win. "Fortunately Jose saved us. It was a bobble, but he caught it with two hands. The other kid got it with one. Two always beats one. That's just sheer will and determination. It's a players' game. Sometimes the players are either going to make the coach look good or not look good, and I've had a situation where Jose saved us by catching that ball. Fortunately, we caught it and we were able to get the win. Jose is just tough. He's hard-nosed. He's a winner. He just competes," Pastner said of the game-saving play by Alvarado. He's got elite competitive excellence and elite competitive fire, and at his size, in order to be successful, you have to be elite as a competitor. Tech went on a 7-0 run to take a 54-51 lead with 10:44 to go behind three dunks by Jordan Usher. Alvarado hit a three after Miami snapped the run to put GT back out 57-53 with under nine minutes to go. Khalid Moore hit a putback to make it six, 59-53 with under eight minutes to go. Jose Alvarado hit a layup to make it 8, 61-53. Tech held Miami without a field goal for over 8 minutes. Georgia Tech trailed 33-29 at the half after a sluggish finish after an injury to Jose Alvarado knocked him out of the game and the Canes went on a 6-0 run to take the lead in the final four minutes of the half. Tech struggled around the rim with Nysier Brooks who had 16 points and six points at the free-throw line in the first half. Bubba Parham and Mike Devoe each had seven points for the Jackets in the first half. Moses Wright was held to four points in the half.



Wright gets tangled with a Miami player for one of his five fouls (Woody Marshall/ACC Media Services)

ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright was a non-factor fouling out with 2:30 to go with just seven points, six rebounds, and three turnovers in 25 minutes, a season-low in minutes. Usher said that the team rallied for Wright and he thinks the Jackets' talented big man got his postseason clunker out of the way. "I think we played a pretty poor overall game and we still came out with the win and you know Moses had one of his only off nights and I told him I was like I'd rather come now than when we're trying to play for the Elite Eight or something later on the line," Usher said. Pastner said he spoke to Moses after the game about his subpar performance. "Moses Wright did not play well, and I told him you've got to flush that down the toilet and be better tomorrow. But Moses didn't have a good game, but it shows the type of team we have that we're still able to win even when a guy like Moses is not able to have one of his better games," he said. Mike Devoe also had an up and down night with 13 points and seven assists, but several key turnovers late in the game against the press. Usher said he is excited to get another crack at Virginia after two close games in the regular season including what he thinks was a lost opportunity to upset them in John Paul Jones Arena earlier this year. "I think the first one that we played at Virginia, we let slip from us with just -- Hauser hit some really big contested threes in the second half, like close. Like I think it was -- he hit one at like the 8-minute mark and one at the 6-minute mark that were truly like contested straight-up-and-down fumble threes," Usher said. "I'm excited. They won the regular season, so ranked No. 1 in the ACC. We owe them one. I guess you could call it that. We definitely owe them one, and getting a chance to get it back, that's the basketball gods saying, here's your chance so go get it. I'm excited about it."