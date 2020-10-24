JacketsOnline - Jackets struggle again in loss at BC

BOSTON- Georgia Tech once again struggled in the first half extending a rough streak for the Jacket defense in a 48-27 loss to Boston College on the road. Tech was outscored by 107-21 points over a six-quarter stretch from the start of the Clemson game through the first half of the Boston College game as they trailed 34-14 at the half. That large number grew to 121-34 over the last two games a trend not exactly something second-year Tech head coach Geoff Collins was looking for. "We've got to correct the turnovers," Collins said. "Three turnovers led to three scores and we lost by three scores. Sudden change defense has got to get the stop. Then we did not create any turnovers ourselves to give the ball to our offense. The penalties, we had some critical penalties that really cost us. We get a huge third-down stop in the redzone than a personal foul gives them a first down and then they score. Jahmyr Gibbs takes a kickoff return to the house that gets called back. So that's 14 points off of penalties that were not in our favor, and 21 points off of turnovers. Those kinds of things, you know, with a young team, we have to make sure we're getting addressed getting fixed."

Things started out poorly on offense with Jahmyr Gibbs losing his helmet on the first play of the game (John Quackenbos/ACC Media Services)

The Eagles came into the game averaging just 66 yards rushing per game and ran for 264 yards on Saturday on the Tech defense led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec's 94 yards rushing on seven carries. Jurkovec came in with 15 yards rushing on 46 carries. Tech only gave up 409 yards of total offense, but were hurt by turnovers and poor field position as well. "Well, I think the unique thing about their offense is it is a lot of different formations. A lot of different shifts. It's a you know, as you kind of try to find the rhythm they don't do a lot of the things that they've done in previous games. They give you different window dressing they give you get from alignments create data gaps in different ways. And I thought that once we were able to dial in on the the new way they were attacking us, we got some good stops late in the second quarter and then on into the to the second half," Collins said. Offensively the Jackets turned the ball over three times leading to 21 points for the Eagles, the difference in the game. Jeff Sims had a fumble and an interception while Jordan Mason fumbled and had it returned for a touchdown on a questionable call that should've been stopped by forward progress. "I think we should just focus more on not turning the ball over you know," Ahmarean Brown said after the game. "I feel like we're driving the ball pretty good you know during the first half and also the second half but during the first time we just turned the ball over you know more than we should." Tech's first four drives ended with a turnover on downs, a fumble, a punt and another fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Boston College came into the game with 331 yards rushing in five games and had 147 in the first half against the Jackets along with allowing Phil Jurkovec to hit on 9 of his 14 attempts for 110 yards and two touchdowns. A pair of Tech fumbles led to 14 points for the Eagles as well with Jordan Mason's fumble getting returned for a touchdown and BC scoring on a 22-yard drive off a Sims fumble in the first half.

The Eagles held a 34-14 advantage capping a 107-21 scoring differential between Tech and BC/Clemson over the previous six quarters of play including 90 unanswered points.