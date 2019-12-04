Devoe has been on an early-season tear with 23.8 points per game average while hitting on 17 of his 29 three-point shots (58.6%) this season.

ATLANTA- The second half strong Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets stung another team in McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday night 73-56. Nebraska was the victim this time in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Michael Devoe controlled the Jackets offense and stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals while Moses Wright contributed on the glass, defense and the scoreboard in the second half ending up with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

“He plays with a great pace,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said of Devoe. “He’s got a great hesitation move and obviously shoots the heck out of it… leading the nation in three-point shooting. Devoe does a really good job drawing contact.”



Pastner was particularly pleased with Devoe’s defensive rebounding.

“I was really proud of Michael on his boards. I got on him at halftime that he wasn’t sticking his nose in there. I got on Bubba [Parham] one time because he leaked back. Guards have got to come up with the ball in the scrums. Guards have to stick their nose in there and guard rebound,” Pastner said.

Devoe said he also is taking more pride in being an all-around guard and in particular his rebounding.

“Coach emphasizes guard rebounding a lot and he tells me to stick my nose in there and get some rebounds so we can push and get out in transition,” Devoe said.

The Jackets held Nebraska to just 32.3-percent shooting in the game and 25-percent in the second half in a game that was very close at the half mostly due to missed shots around the rim by Tech.

“We were better in the second half. I thought the first half we had some opportunities we just missed a lot of short shots, missed some layups around the rim and just didn’t get it done,” Pastner said. “That’s a credit to Nebraska. We eventually settled in and made some shots. We got down 26-22, but then we ended the half the right way, up four going into the half.”

Georgia Tech came out hot to start the second half thanks to a couple of quick buckets and a nice block by Moses Wright and the Jackets got up double-digits on the Cornhuskers.

Mike Devoe picked up two offensive fouls in the first half but managed to play almost the entire first half. He led all scorers with 11 points at the break. The Jackets shot just 38.9-percent while Nebraska was a hair better at 39.4-percent at the break. Tech had a 32-28 advantage.

“Give Georgia Tech credit for finishing off the first half. We talk a lot about the importance of getting off to a good start and finishing off the half in both sessions,” Hoiberg said. “I think they went on a 10-2 run to get the momentum going into halftime.”

Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska scorers with 14 points and 11 rebounds while their sharpshooting team hit just 6 of their 26 three-point attempts in the game.

“I thought we had some really good looks out there. I really did. I’ll go back and watch. I thought a couple of them were rushed and a couple of them were a little further out, especially late in the first half. I thought those were the ones where the ball wasn't moving as well,” Hoiberg said.

With the win, Tech moved to 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in league play. Nebraska fell to 4-4 and has not played a league game yet.

The Jackets return to action on Saturday against Syracuse in the ACC Home Opener in a game that was moved from Sunday to Saturday, December 7th at 12pm.



