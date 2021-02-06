JacketsOnline - Jackets storm back from 17 points down to sink Notre Dame 82-80

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech had not won a game under Josh Pastner when they trailed by 16-plus points in the game. The Jackets clawed, scrapped and muscled their way back into the game to knock off Notre Dame 82-80 at McCamish Pavilion on Saturday night to improve to 11-0 in ACC games at home dating back to last season and 9-6 on the season and 5-4 in ACC play while the Irish dropped to 7-10. "Notre Dame came in playing as well as any team in the country," Pastner said. "They were hitting on all cylinders like the Golden State Warriors. The way they play, they are so skilled, they call all shoot it and they are well-coached and they kicked our butts in the first half. We scrapped kicked, clawed, fought, elbowed, punched, dove, whatever we had to do, to find a way to scrap our way back into a chance to take the lead and then to win the game. That is a great win. Let me just tell you this, that is a very good win against a very good basketball team." Jose Alvarado and Mike Devoe each had 19 points combining for 15 or 21 from the field with Jordan Usher added 16 points and Moses Wright playing through an injury with 12 for the Jackets and eight rebounds. Usher did much of his damage in foul trouble as he played almost the entire second half with four fouls.

Devoe had his most efficient game of the season with 17 pts on 7-9 FGs and 3-4 from 3. (Brett Davis/USAToday)

Devoe was big down the stretch with his shooting in the paint, something he has struggled with all season. "I'm just attacking, keep staying on attack mode. For me, it's just staying consistent with it," Devoe said of his interior scoring. "I know what I can do on the floor and just having that confidence in myself that I can so just stay aggressive tonight and it's gonna happen sometimes you're gonna miss shots sometimes. It is the game of basketball. So tonight I found open shots from attacking the lanes and did a great job tonight of finishing." Tech shot 62.5-percent in the second half and held the Irish to just one second-half three after giving up six in the first half. Notre Dame's two big men game the Jackets fits as Juwan Durham scored 18 points missing just one shot from the field while Nate Laszewski led all scorers with 27 points with just two misses both from three in the game. Tech turned over Prentiss Hubb five times and Durham three times to lead to some fastbreak baskets. "We are some dogs," Alvarado said of him and Bubba Parham on defense on big men like Durham inside. "We try to win the game, two pit bulls out there. You know two guys that are considered undersized. We got the biggest heart out there and we're gonna go out there and give it all we got."

Moses Wright started slow but finished strong despite a lower leg injury (Brett Davis/USAToday)

After trailing by as much as 17 in the first half, Georgia Tech stormed back for a furious finish against the Irish. Swapping leads down the stretch going back for a basket with Notre Dame with help from a variety of players including a big spark from Kyle Sturdivant off the bench. Mike Devoe hit a pair of baskets including a turnaround jumper to give Tech a 82-79 lead with 1:25 left in the game. Cormac Ryan hit a free throw but missed his second one. Jose Alvarado held the ball until the shot clock was down to a few seconds left and had his shot blocked. The Irish advanced the ball with six seconds left, but Ryan inexplicably held the ball for a couple of seconds and the clock expired without an Irish shot to give the Jackets the win. The Jackets opened the second half with a 12-2 run to cut Notre Dame's lead down from 15 at the break to 52-47 with 17:30 left. Mike Devoe hit a pair of free throws to make it a four-point game with 12:48 left and Jordan Usher stole an inbound and hit a short floater to bring the Notre Dame's lead down to 60-58 with 12:38 left. Devoe hit a transition three to make it a one-point game and Jose Alvarado stole a ball and hit a layup to give Tech their first lead of the game with 9:24 left. Nate Laszewski answered with a tough three to put the Irish back up two. Alvarado banked in a three to answer and give Tech the lead 68-67. The two teams traded buckets several times after.

Pastner rallied his troops at halftime to outscore the Irish by 17 in the second half (Brett Davis/USAToday)