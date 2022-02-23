Jackets stall in the second half, lose comeback bid 62-58 to VT

"Mike didn't curse or anything like that, I think it was just the way he reacted to the call," Pastner said. "I think he felt like the same thing wasn't called on the other end."

"They did a good job of defending him," Pastner said of the Hokies' defense on Devoe. "Mike played well for us though, but he can't have those three turnovers."

Mike Devoe led all scorers with 18 points but he was 0-2 from three in the game as the Hokies denied him any good looks from outside.

"We're just better with Rodney on the floor. I mean, he probably would end up with a double-double if he didn't foul out," Pastner said. "Foul trouble has been a bit of an issue for him and we have to do a better job of protecting his first foul and we have to do a great job on the perimeter of not putting him in a position to get some fouls."

The biggest difference in the game for the Jackets came in the second half where they shot just 34.6-percent as a team after shooting 51.9-percent in the first half and were just 1-for-8 from three. The Hokies struggled in the first half shooting 33.3-percent and 3-14 from three, but turned it up to 44.8-percent in the second half and had two more makes from the free-throw line.

ATLANTA- In another classic 2021-22 Georgia Tech men’s basketball game, the Jackets’ offense disappeared at the worst time possible allowing Virginia Tech to build enough of a lead to withstand a great final five minutes defensively. The Hokies got the sweep of the Jackets 62-58 thanks to a late clutch free throw by Hunter Cattoor and an ice-cold stretch for the Jackets after Rodney Howard fouled out.





Jordan Usher did not score in the second half and had four turnovers and two assists.

Keve Aluma had a double-double for the Hokies with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Naheim Alleyne had 12 points as did Darius Maddox to lead Virginia Tech. Hunter Cattoor and Storm Murphy were held to 1-12 from three in the game.

The Jackets played without Deivon Smith for the second straight game as he remains in concussion protocols after a hard fall at Pittsburgh on Saturday. Smith had been the Jackets' sixth-man in the second half of the season and a key tempo changer on offense. Pastner expects him to miss Saturday's game as well.

"I don't think Deivon will be able to go on Saturday," Pastner said. "I think the next time he will be able to play is at Clemson next Wednesday."

Tech's freshmen trio of Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore combined for 13 points off the bench and three-for-four from the arc.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams started slowly with neither team scoring for the opening three minutes of the game. Tech snapped the drought with an Usher three and dunk to lead 5-3 at the first media timeout with 15:20 left in the half. The Jackets held Virginia Tech scoreless for over four minutes after that opening three and led 11-6 when Mike Young burned his first timeout after a Deebo Coleman putback. Howard picked up his second foul with 11:42 to go in the first half. Tech led 22-17 at the eight-minute media timeout and Pastner put Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore into the game. Howard came back in with six minutes left in the half but after scoring on a dunk, picked up his third foul on the other end as Tech led 28-20 with 4:51 to go. Pastner burned a timeout with 4:11 left, up 28-22 as he was playing with the four freshmen on the court and Sturdivant and the unit was struggling to get into the offense. Tech led 34-30 at the half led by Usher’s 11 points and six from Mike Devoe and Deebo Coleman. The Jackets shot 51.9-percent from the field and hit three of the five threes attempted in the first half. Virginia Tech shot just 33.3-percent and just 3-14 from three, but hitting all seven of their free throws kept them in the game.

Tech struggled out of the gate in the second half with turnovers and the Hokies quickly tied the game up with 17:37 and taking the lead for the first time since the first bucket of the game. Georgia Tech retook the lead 38-36, but Devoe picked up a foul and argued the call and got a technical foul with 15:15 left in the game. Howard picked up his fourth foul with 12:48 left in the game on a two-for-one for the Hokies with David N’Guessan who missed the free throw keeping the VT lead at 41-40. The Hokies led 43-41 at the next media timeout with 11:09 left in the game. Howard fouled out with 8:32 left with the Jackets in the middle of a 1-10 shooting run with Georgia Tech trailing 51-43. Georgia Tech fell behind by 11, but Devoe hit a bucket and a free throw to make it 54-46 with under seven to play. The Jackets trailed 59-48 with 3:55 left in the game. Miles Kelly hit a corner three out of the timeout and Khalid Moore had a steal and dunk to make it 59-53 Hokies with 2:51 left. Devoe drove to the hoop, scored and got fouled with 1:21 left to make it a three-point game 59-56. Khalid Moore forced a backcourt violation on the next play but he missed a shot with a chance to make it a one-point game. Aluma scored on a goaltend by Miles Kelly with 14.3 left in the game to make it 61-56. Devoe scored on a layup with 9.1 left to make it 61-58.