Jackets skate past Hokies in a blowout
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech made easy work of Virginia Tech in a rare ACC blowout win. The Jackets took the first lead of the game and never looked back with a 76-57 win over the Hokies in the Battle of the Techs. Both teams sit at 5-7 in ACC play after the game in the lone meeting between the two this season.
The lead grew to 30 at one point which is the largest lead this season in an ACC game for the Jackets.
Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 20 points, he added six assists and two steals. Moses Wright added 14 points while Mike Devoe scored 12 in his return after missing three games with a foot injury. Bubba Parham led all bench scorers with 11 off the Jackets' bench. Tyrece Radford led the Hokies in scoring with 12 points while Atlanta native Landers Nolley scored 10 points but hit just one of his nine three-point attempts in the losing effort.
Devoe's return had the Jackets' offense cooking in the first half and opened up opportunities to for Alvarado and big men James Banks and Moses Wright by spreading out the Hokie defense
"We love Mike and obviously with him, we are a better team and we are glad to have him back and glad he made some shots today," Alvarado said.
The okay for Devoe to play on Tuesday came from the doctors on Monday afternoon after he spent the weekend getting his foot examined in Wisconsin.
"I went to Green Bay to get my foot looked at over the weekend and they said I would be able to play on Monday and they said my foot was looking very good and it was feeling very good," Devoe said.
For the Hokies staff, finding out Devoe was starting was not good news.
"Devoe is really good and gives them another dimension and Alvarado is good. The plan early on was to drive it. We did a much better job in the second half but the damage was done," Hokies coach Mike Young said after the game. "Devoe gives them another dynamic guy who can keep his bounce alive with his left-hand and finish plays."
Georgia Tech shot 52.7-percent for the game from the field and 44.4-percent from three while the Hokies shot just 38.2-percent from the field and a woeful 17.4-percent from three.
"We spent the last day and a half getting locked in on defense and it pay dividends on defense and we played at a high-level," Pastner said."Jose Alvarado and Mike Devoe combined for 32 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and only two turnovers. It was a great stat line between those two guys. I thought Jordan Usher played the right way, Khalid Moore gave us great minutes off the bench defensive and Bubba (Parham) hit some big threes for us to open the game up."
The Jackets really opened things up midway through the second half when a 13-2 run extended the Tech lead to 30, 55-25.
Georgia Tech jumped out to a 20-point halftime lead behind the hot shooting of Jose Alvarado who outscored the Hokies 19-18 in the first half behind three-for-three shooting from three and five other field goals. The Jackets shot 55.2-percent from the field and 50-percent from three in the first half compared to 30.8-percent from the field and 15.4 from three for the Hokies.
"It was pretty cool. It is like basketball sometimes it goes your way and it went my way today," Alvarado said.
Reserve forward/center Evan Cole missed the game with a sprained ankle. He injured himself during pre-game practice Tuesday afternoon.
The Jackets head up to Pittsburgh to face the Panthers for the first time this season on Saturday at 2pm as they aim to climb into the middle of the ACC pack. Georgia Tech is currently in 10th place in the ACC as of Tuesday evening.