ATLANTA- Georgia Tech made easy work of Virginia Tech in a rare ACC blowout win. The Jackets took the first lead of the game and never looked back with a 76-57 win over the Hokies in the Battle of the Techs. Both teams sit at 5-7 in ACC play after the game in the lone meeting between the two this season. The lead grew to 30 at one point which is the largest lead this season in an ACC game for the Jackets.

Alvarado led the way dropping 19 first half points on the Hokies (Dale Zanine/USAToday)



Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 20 points, he added six assists and two steals. Moses Wright added 14 points while Mike Devoe scored 12 in his return after missing three games with a foot injury. Bubba Parham led all bench scorers with 11 off the Jackets' bench. Tyrece Radford led the Hokies in scoring with 12 points while Atlanta native Landers Nolley scored 10 points but hit just one of his nine three-point attempts in the losing effort. Devoe's return had the Jackets' offense cooking in the first half and opened up opportunities to for Alvarado and big men James Banks and Moses Wright by spreading out the Hokie defense "We love Mike and obviously with him, we are a better team and we are glad to have him back and glad he made some shots today," Alvarado said. The okay for Devoe to play on Tuesday came from the doctors on Monday afternoon after he spent the weekend getting his foot examined in Wisconsin. "I went to Green Bay to get my foot looked at over the weekend and they said I would be able to play on Monday and they said my foot was looking very good and it was feeling very good," Devoe said.

Devoe scored 12 points in his return (Dale Zanine/USAToday)