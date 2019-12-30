Deerfield Beach (Fla.) four-star receiver Bryce Gowdy was one of the most entertaining and brightest personalities in the 2020 signing class for the Yellow Jackets. That light was snuffed out early on Monday morning when the young student-athlete was hit by a train in his hometown. The details remain scarce about what led to his death, but Gowdy's death wraps up a tragic year for the Yellow Jacket football family.

Last March, All-ACC Yellow Jacket defensive lineman Brandon Adams died of a brain injury during a step show rehearsal with friends. Gowdy's passing on Monday marks the second tragedy in Geoff Collins' young head coaching career at Tech.

I had the pleasure of spending a few hours with Bryce during the Rivals 5-Star Challenge last year in Atlanta. He was a fun and thoughtful young man. He was a pleasure to deal with as a recruit always excited and full of energy and life. The outpouring of grief from those who knew him a lot or a little bit shows what an amazing young man he was and how tragic his death is.

"Gowdy had the type of attitude and work ethic that was so hard to find. "No one is ever going to out-work me" he would say near the end of every interview we would do. He was counting down the days, hours, and minutes before he could call Atlanta home, and be re-united with his close friend and fellow 2020 signee QB Jeff Sims of Sandalwood (Fla.) who he spent extensive time working on. In every conversation, Gowdy would make anyone listening laugh, but he had a way about him, where you could always tell how determined he was to succeed. Failure never crossed his mind, in anything he did. His positive attitude and work-ethic led him to play both ways during his senior year, and he was the unquestioned leader of the team, who today were heartbroken by the news of his death," Russell Johnson JOL recruiting writer added.

We are heartbroken at JOL and our sympathies go out to Gowdy's family, friends and teammates as they deal with this tremendous loss that leaves a hole in many hearts.



