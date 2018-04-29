Ticker
Jackets sign with NFL teams as free agents

Jason Getz/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

In the last few years several former Georgia Tech players have found success as street free agents and a new crop are aiming to land on NFL rosters this fall. Here is a list of all the Jackets who signed in the first 24 hours of free agency for 2018 rookies.

Free Agent Deals

Corey Griffin- San Francisco 49ers

Ricky Jeune- L.A. Rams

Antonio Simmons- Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie Camp Deals

Lance Austin- Atlanta Falcons rookie mini-camp

Lawrence Austin- Atlanta Falcons rookie mini-camp

Freddie Burden- Cleveland Browns rookie mini-camp+ (missed last year's rookie camps because of an injury)

KeShun Freeman- Baltimore Ravens rookie mini-camp

Shamire Devine- TBA, weighing offers

