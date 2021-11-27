Jackets shutout at home in COFH by #1 UGA 45-0 in a sea of red

“There's nobody more frustrated and disappointed than myself and the people that are involved in the organization whose charge is to get us to the next level,” Collins said. There's no reason or need for me to a point/counterpoint all the progress that we've made, that's not necessary, right now. The whole focus is putting this game to bed against the number one team in the country. And then respecting our seniors who we love. And then tomorrow when we come in, we've got player meetings, coaches, meetings, all of those things, those will happen tomorrow. And you know, we'll go from there. We'll take a deep dive into every phase of the program and figure the best ways to take the next step. We've got a really good we built some really good young talent on this roster.”

Those changes could include major staff changes and personnel changes with the give and take of the transfer portal. Collins declined to indicate what exactly those changes will look like.

“Very disappointing in how we played in those last two games,” Collins said. “For whatever progress we had made, I thought we took a step back. But this isn't the time, tomorrow will be a deep dive into every single phase of our program. And then take the next steps in order to improve and get better.”

Geoff Collins fell to 9-25 as the Jackets head coach with his third straight three-win season edging him just slightly ahead of Bill Curry who was 8-24-1 in his first three years as the Jackets head coach and Curry followed that with a 3-8 season in 1983, but Curry had one bright season in year three going 6-5 following two one-win seasons.

ATLANTA- There was nothing to like if you were a Georgia Tech fan on Saturday in a 45-0 loss to #1 Georgia. It was a slow burn, but #1 Georgia easily defeated Georgia Tech in a renewal of the rivalry that was not played in 2020 due to covid. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead and the Jackets threatened several times crossing midfield but could not put points on the board.

After the game players were asked about their futures and junior corner/nickel Tre Swilling, running back Jordan Mason and linebacker Ayinde Eley all said they will talk over their decisions with their families on whether they return or not for the 2022 season with all three having eligibility remaining. Quarterback Jordan Yates is on track to graduate after the spring, and he indicated he planned to be with the team in 2022 as of now and begin offseason workouts.

The Bulldogs rotated through three different groups of defenders and offensive players in the win while Tech kept their starters on the field for the entire game.

Georgia ran at will amassing 208 yards on 31 carries while Tech had 98 yards on 35 rushes thanks to three sacks to Jordan Yates who started in place of the still injured Jeff Sims who was dressed as an emergency quarterback.

It was the first shutout in the history of the series and the second in as many games for the first time since 1957. Collins team also broke a 382-game non-shutout streak in 2019. The shutout marked the third time in three years the Jacket have been shutout.

The Jackets played the game with 18 scholarship players sidelined who began the season on the active roster and several others who dressed like receiver Adonicas Sanders who was battling the flu. The flu bug took out a chunk of the receiver room and several defensive linemen in the game.

Focusing back on the game, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was the top offensive performer with three catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Mason led the Jackets with 59 yards rushing and 24 yards receiving. Mason, Dontae Smith and Jamious Griffin carried the load after an early injury ended Jahmyr Gibbs day in the first half.

It started not well, Jahmyr Gibbs misplayed the opening kickoff and returned it six yards setting up Tech at their own 9, Tech ran twice and Jordan Yates hit Jordan Mason for a short gain.

Kearis Jackson had a 22-yard punt return on the punt to the GT36. Georgia hit a pass to Kenny McIntosh on first down for 11 yards and ran twice before missing on a slant to Adonai Mitchell who dropped it forcing a short field attempt of 38-yards. Georgia led 3-0.

Tech took over at their 25 on the next series, Gibbs ran for two yards on first down and Yates threw a ball away under pressure on second down. Yates hit Dylan Leonard for a three yard gain on third down and forced another punt. Shanahan hit a 48-yard punt that was covered well sticking Georgia at their own 20.

Bennett hit Jackson on first down for a 16-yard gain. Georgia ran two times for another first down at the UGA45. Bennett hit tight end Brock Bowers for 14-yards to GT40 on first down. Georgia picked up another first down on a pair of designed runs to the Tech 28. Kyle Kennard should’ve had a sack on the next play and was held, but no flag and Bennett hit Jermaine Burton for a 28-yard touchdown. That made it 10-0 Georgia.

After a touchback, Jordan Mason picked up six yards on first down in a two-back set with Gibbs. Yates scrambled for a first down on the next play five yards. Yates hits Gibbs on a swing pass for a four-yard loss. Yates second pass was batted down by Robert Beal Jr. Yates couldn’t connect with Peje Harris on third down and Shanahan punted 55-yards to the UGA 13.

Zamir White picked up seven yards on first down for Georgia to the UGA20 and then picked up a first down on his next carry for eight yards to the UGA28. Bennett hit Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint for 30-yards and White on a pass down to the GT27 to end the first quarter. Mike Lockhart and Jordan Domineck sacked Bennett on first down to start the second quarter. Bennett hit Darnell Washington for a first down on the next play. Bennett connected with Ladd McConkey for a 12-yard touchdown.

Following the touchback, Yates was sacked for a 13 on first down by Nakobe Dean. Jordan Mason picked up 15 yards on second down to erase the sack. Yates scrambled for a few yards on third down to set up another punt. Shanahan hit a 48-yard punt downed at the UGA23.

Bennett after misfiring on first down hit Brock Bowers for a 77-yard touchdown on the second play as he split four Tech defenders to make it 24-0 2with 11:03 to go in the first half.

Dontae Smith took his first carry of the game eight yards. Smith picked up a first down on the next carry to the GT36. Jordan Mason ran for eight yards on second and long to the GT44. Dontae Smith picked up the first down on the next play to the GT47. Mason caught a 12-yard screen pass to pick up a first down at the UGA41 crossing midfield for the first time on the day. Smith carried the ball down to the UGA37 to set up third and 6. Mason picked up the first down with a six-yard run to the UGA31. Mason got stuffed in the backfield twice on the next two plays for minus five-yards to bring up 3rd and 15. Yates could not hit Kalani Norris on third down and Collins opted to punt and the punt went into the end zone for a touchback.

Georgia ran twice to the UGA26 and Jared Ivey tipped Bennett’s third down pass at the LOS forcing the first punt of the game. Jake Camarda mishit the punt going only 32-yards and Tech took over at their own 42 with 1:33 left in the half.

Mason picked up three yards on first down, Yates nearly got sacked on second down and threw it away with 59 seconds left at the GT45. Mason ran for a short gain of two and Kirby Smart burned his first timeout with 53 seconds left in the half. Shanahan intentionally booted the punt into the end zone to set Georgia up at their own 20 with 45 seconds left in the half.

Bennett couldn’t connect with Mitchell on a deep shot, Cook ran for five on second down and Bennett took another deep shot to end the half with UGA up 24-0.

Tech kicked off to start the second half and UGA came out throwing picking up a first down on the second pass of the drive to McConkey. Cook ran across midfield. Georgia got stuck but was bailed out by a questionable pass interference call on third and three against Tobias Oliver. Cook ran down to the GT9 to set up first and goal for the Bulldogs. Bowers hauled in a 9-yard touchdown on the fade to make it 31-0.

Jamious Griffin made an appearance out of the half at running back and Yates tried to hit him on first down on a rollout but he Dean chased him down forcing a throw away. Mason picked up six yards on second down. Yates hit Dylan Leonard for a 40-yard pass on third down to move the Jackets to the UGA29 on the longest tight end pass of the year. After a two-yard run on first down to the UGA27, the Jackets burned a timeout. Mason got stuffed for a two-yard loss on the next play. Yates hit Mason on a quick pass for a short gain. Tech had a false start due to opposing crowd noise in their own stadium on 4th and 8 setting up 4th and 14 and Yates threw the ball away on fourth down turning the ball over on downs at the UGA33.

Georgia ran the ball twice to the 41 to set up third and short and Kenny McIntosh broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run to make it 38-0.

Dontae Smith broke off a 14-yard run on second down to drive Tech to their own 43. Jamious Griffin ran to midfield on second down to set up third and three for the Jackets. Smith ran for a first down 7 yards to end the third quarter. Tech ran for no gain on first down and Yates mishandled the snap on second down and got sacked by Jamon Duman-Johnson. Mason ran for 14-yards to the UGA39 to set up fourth and long and Yates was sacked at midfield on fourth down.

JT Daniels came in for the Bulldogs at quarterback following the turnover on downs. Daijun Edwards ran twice down to the GT23 on the second run for 23-yards on a play where Georgia should’ve been flagged for a block in the back. Noah Collins got called for a facemask to set up first and goal at the GT7. Edwards walked in on a toss sweep to make it 45-0.

Nate McCollum took a jet-sweep 9 yards on first down to the GT34. Jordan Mason picked up the first down two plays later at the GT37. Jordan Williams got called for holding on first down to move Tech back to their own 27. McCollum hauled in a pass for no gain on first down. Smith ran for five yards on second down to the GT33. Smith ran for eight yards but Collins sent out the punt team for fourth and six.

The Bulldogs ran the clock out on the next drive with six straight running plays to win the game 45-0.