After a lackluster season coming off an ACC Tournament Championship, Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Josh Pastner and his team open the 2022-23 season on Monday night with Clayton State. The Jackets are picked to finish in the basement of the ACC once again by the media, but Pastner and his players see things playing out differently. During much of his run at Tech, Pastner has exceeded preseason expectations and he hopes to repeat that this season with a more uptempo product on the court. "I really do believe we are better than what people think, but we've got to do it on the floor. We have a good group of guys and I'm excited about this team. You will hear me say this a lot this year, but the star of the team is the team," Pastner said. Tech won and tied in their two secret scrimmages ahead of Monday's opener beating Vanderbilt in Nashville and tying Tulane in Atlanta. In both games, the Jackets' broke 80 points scoring. "We had two scrimmages and we have a couple of things to clean up, but there were some real positives from the scrimmages and some things we have to work to get better at," Pastner said. "But we scored the ball in both games and shot the ball really well and I think that is hopefully going to be a strength of ours."

The Point Guards

The Jackets enter the new season with two strong options at the point guard position led by veteran Kyle Sturdivant and the very talented Deivon Smith. Smith missed the final six games of the season after a concussion in the game at Pitt, but he was playing his best basketball at the time of his injury. Smith turned around a slow shooting start to hit 51.7% of his shots in ACC play and showed his abilities as a rebounder and scorer in league play. "Deivon has been really good," Pastner said. "Toward the end of last season, he became really good for us, and not having him late in the year cost us some wins. Deivon is a different player and he has really turned the corner. I am really proud of him. He has been really good in both scrimmages and I'm excited to see his progression moving forward." Sturdivant stepped up after Smith's injury and played well in the final six games averaging 8.7 points per game, 2.3 assists per game, and 3 rebounds per game during that stretch playing longer minutes than normal.

Coleman brings the ball up at Syracuse last year (Mark Konezny/USAToday)

The Scorers

New transfer guard Lance Terry has been one of the players talked about the most in the offseason around the team. The six-foot-one plus a bit, Terry can dunk in the open court and has a good shot as well. Pastner thinks they found a sleeper in Terry. "Lance Terry is a transfer for Gardner-Webb and he is just a good basketball player. I think he is an under-the-radar sleeper. I wonder how he slipped through the cracks," Pastner said. Terry said he brings a lot to the table for the Jackets. "I shoot the ball pretty good and I am explosive and I just go out there and compete every night," Terry said. "I see myself as one of the main scorers and I think it is going to take all of us to win and one of us will have those big nights." Miles Kelly was big down the stretch for the Jackets playing 30-plus minutes in the final two games of the season scoring 16 and 19 points in those two outings. Kelly saw his minutes go up in the final stretch of the season and he shot the ball well from three as the season went on. Pastner expects him to make a major leap up this season. "Miles is a really good player, he has shot the ball really well in both scrimmages and shot the ball well throughout the summer. A guy like Miles is going to make a big jump from his freshman to sophomore year and that should pay dividends for us in the league," Pastner said. Deebo Coleman was the one freshman in the rotation regularly last year and Coleman had to learn how to play without the ball and he battled some injuries and said he was carrying too much weight during his freshman campaign as well. "I picked up some weight toward the end of the year that caused a bunch of those nagging injuries," Coleman said. "This summer I focused on my conditioning with the coaches and my eating habits and I am down to 207 or 208 from 220 last year," Coleman said. Coleman was an elite scorer in high school and a good shooter as well even with his late-season struggles he shot 41.3% from three for the season and had seven double-figure scoring games as a true freshman. Tech added Freds Pauls Bagatskis as well as a late signee out of Latvia via school in Spain. He is an elite shooter, but Pastner said he needs to develop the rest of his game. "Freds can really shoot it, but he is not physically ready. He has really not lifted weights before and he missed all summer signing late," Pastner said. The other player to watch in this group is Tristan Maxwell the talented but injury-prone guard who lit up Boston College last year hitting 7 of his 11 three-point attempts in a win on the road, but he missed most of the season with dental issues, a thumb injury, a bout of the flu and family issues. Maxwell is extremely talented, but he has played in just six games out of a possible 58 games during his Tech career.

Howard defends on a closeout against UVA (Ryan Hunt/USAToday)

The Forwards/Centers