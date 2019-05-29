News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 15:23:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jackets set to host Euro-big for OV

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

Georgia Tech basketball coach Josh Pastner has been looking for a backup for center James Banks throughout the high school, transfer and international ranks this spring. The Jackets head coach now ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}