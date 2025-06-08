Jackets secure commitments from package deal Heard twins

The only thing better than one offensive lineman commit is two offensive linemen commits.





That's what Georgia Tech secured on Sunday as 2026 offensive linemen Courtlin Heard and Courtney Heard pulled the trigger on commitments to the Jackets following impressive official visits this weekend.





"The visit went good. I built a good relationship with all the coaches and got to learn things about the program," Courtney Heard told JOL on Sunday morning. "I decided to commit last night (on the visit). Georgia Tech is the place where offensive lineman should want to go if they’re looking for development especially with coach (Brent) Key being a former offensive lineman as well as having Coach (Geep) Wade coach you up. That's something I want to be a part of."





"Overall I loved the visit. I loved how they have plans to help athletes not just for football but for life after football," added Courtlin. "I chose GT because I trust the coaches with developing me, and they have plans for me to succeed in life as a man and not just an athlete."





Courtney Heard is ranked as a 3-star (5.7) offensive tackle prospect by Rivals in the 2026 class and as the No. 75 overall player in the state of Georgia while Courtlin Heard is also ranked as a 3-star (5.7) offensive tackle. He's currently unranked in the state and national position rankings, but that could change soon with rankings updates coming.





The pair give Tech their eighth and ninth commitments of the 2026 class and make it five on the offensive side of the ball in the class.





Both Heard twins said Georgia Tech fans can expect big things from them once they get on The Flats.





"They can expect me to bring versatility to the offensive line and hard work," said Courtney Heard.





"The fans can expect a competitor and someone that’s gonna give their all for GT," added Courtlin.