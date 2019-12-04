Jackets score big in the new Rivals 250
Wednesday brought the release of the new Rivals 250 adjusted after senior high school seasons and it brought good news for Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins and his staff as three commits l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news