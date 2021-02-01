JacketsOnline - Jackets run out of gas in 74-58 loss at Louisville

Georgia Tech continued the roughest stretch of the 2020-21 schedule with a short-rest trip to Louisville on Monday afternoon and things did not go well for Josh Pastner’s squad. Playing a well-rested Cardinals squad resulted in a 74-58 loss in the Yum Center. The Jackets struggled shooting hitting just 32.4-percent from the field while Louisville shot a little better at 38.9-percent and killed the Jackets on the glass 56-39. Moses Wright struggled again offensively scoring 15 points on 17 shot attempts, but he had 16 rebounds and seven blocks. Star point guard Jose Alvarado coming off a 40-minute game against Florida State hit just three of his 11 shots and was 1-for-6 from three with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, but three turnovers. Of the big three, Mike Devoe had the best game with 17 points and nine rebounds, but he struggled around the rim missing six of his nine shot attempts inside the arc. The trio combined for just 15 field goals on 43 attempts.

Alvarado runs into a Louisville wall going to the hoop (Michael Clevenger/ACC Media Services)

“We didn’t shoot the ball well. We didn’t finish the first half well. The bottom line is we didn't hit shots. We had some opportunities just didn't make some open shots that we usually make and they just kicked our butt on the glass and we got to give them credit,” Pastner said. “We're gonna get back (to Atlanta) then we'll be off tomorrow, get back at it on Wednesday and try to get ready for Saturday's game was Notre Dame another great opportunity for us.” Alvarado had scored 20 points in three straight games going into the Louisville game. One bright spot was Wright’s increased shot-blocking prowess. Over the last few games, he has been more active blocking shots replacing the loss of big man James Banks who had been the Jackets’ rim protector the last two seasons. Shot blocking is a key aspect of Pastner’s zone defense. “I’ve been breaking down the film with coach (Eric Reveno) and seeing the ones I don’t contest and where I could make a block,” Wright said. On the downside, Wright struggled to finish around the rim for the third straight game. He said he is rushing his shots around the rim to beat down and triple teams. “I’ve been rushing shots because I see the double team coming. I just need to slow down honestly,” Wright said.