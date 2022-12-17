ATLANTA- Georgia Tech cruised to win number seven on the year 96-60 over Alabama State. The Hornets were clearly overmatched and trailed 55-20 at the end of the first half thanks to a quick start by Tristan Maxwell in his first start of the season. Maxwell scored 11 of the first 18 points in the game and ended the half with 15 points.

Maxwell ended the night with 18 points, four assists, and a block with five three-point baskets.

"I think us moving the ball around and getting more comfortable with the ball is something we've been talking about this month and not having the disease of me. Coach Pastner has been real big on that and getting everyone involved. It is about the team shot not my shot," Maxwell said. "When I saw the ball go through the net that was really all I needed to see. When I hit one shot it seems like I hit every one of them, I really just needed to see one of them go through the net.

Head coach Josh Pastner had a rough week leading up to the Alabama State game following the loss at North Carolina with final exams on the Tech campus and then a mix of injuries and illness limiting players all week as well.

"I was proud of our young men. We really played the right way. We were like a M.A.S.H. unit and we had some guys banged up and some guys sick this week. We were trying to find practice times due to finals," Pastner said. "We had 37 made field goals on 25 assists which is a great stat. We only had five turnovers and the Georgia Tech record was four, Cyril (Martynov) had two and Tristan had his first one of the year so I would've liked to have that record. That is a great stat. We haven't shot the ball well and we shot it like I felt like we should be shooting it all season long. I thought we got good shots and played the right way."

Pastner said hitting the first two threes to open the game got Maxwell and the team going.

"Tristan got us going with those first two threes and seeing those go in," Pastner said. "He is better than his percentages are showing and a bunch of our guys are so I knew we needed to break that barrier and we did that today."