Jackets roll past Alabama State 96-60 ahead of tough ACC slate
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech cruised to win number seven on the year 96-60 over Alabama State. The Hornets were clearly overmatched and trailed 55-20 at the end of the first half thanks to a quick start by Tristan Maxwell in his first start of the season. Maxwell scored 11 of the first 18 points in the game and ended the half with 15 points.
Maxwell ended the night with 18 points, four assists, and a block with five three-point baskets.
"I think us moving the ball around and getting more comfortable with the ball is something we've been talking about this month and not having the disease of me. Coach Pastner has been real big on that and getting everyone involved. It is about the team shot not my shot," Maxwell said. "When I saw the ball go through the net that was really all I needed to see. When I hit one shot it seems like I hit every one of them, I really just needed to see one of them go through the net.
Head coach Josh Pastner had a rough week leading up to the Alabama State game following the loss at North Carolina with final exams on the Tech campus and then a mix of injuries and illness limiting players all week as well.
"I was proud of our young men. We really played the right way. We were like a M.A.S.H. unit and we had some guys banged up and some guys sick this week. We were trying to find practice times due to finals," Pastner said. "We had 37 made field goals on 25 assists which is a great stat. We only had five turnovers and the Georgia Tech record was four, Cyril (Martynov) had two and Tristan had his first one of the year so I would've liked to have that record. That is a great stat. We haven't shot the ball well and we shot it like I felt like we should be shooting it all season long. I thought we got good shots and played the right way."
Pastner said hitting the first two threes to open the game got Maxwell and the team going.
"Tristan got us going with those first two threes and seeing those go in," Pastner said. "He is better than his percentages are showing and a bunch of our guys are so I knew we needed to break that barrier and we did that today."
Forward Jalon Moore had 15 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and two assists as he was a menace on defense for the Jackets.
Big man Rodney Howard finished with a double-double in his first start since the Utah game in Fort Myers last month.
Kyle Sturdivant scored 13 points and nearly had a triple-double with eight rebounds and seven assists in the win starting in place of an ailing Deivon Smith who played just 15 minutes nursing a sore ankle. Three Jackets impressed Pastner with their performance on the glass
"Kyle had a great stat line with eight rebounds and he has the privilege of signing the rebounding bubble," Pastner said. "Jalon Moore had four offensive rebounds, Rodney Howard had 11 rebounds including 10 defensive rebounds and Kyle had eight defensive rebounds, the rule is four offensive rebounds, six defensive or ten total."
Guard Lance Terry led the bench with 13 points.
Miles Kelly also hit double digits marking the first time this season all five starters hit double digits in scoring.
Alabama State was held to 34.8 percent shooting in the game and hit just 4 of 20 three-point attempts.
After several rough outings on the glass, the Jackets won the rebound battle 45-34 over the Hornets.
Tech went with a different lineup due to some nagging injuries with Rodney Howard and Jalon Moore upfront and Miles Kelly, Tristan Maxwell, and Kyle Sturdivant in the backcourt. Ja’von Franklin did not play due to his groin injury. Smith and Deebo Coleman played limited minutes as they nursed injuries and they were not in the starting lineup.
"That group we started with gave us a great lift and we kept it going from there," Pastner said. "Deivon and Deebo were out most of the week and they were cleared to play and obviously Ja'von wasn't cleared. I thought it was important to keep their rhythm and they needed to play to build some rhythm before we play on Wednesday.
Jordan Meka fouled out in 17 minutes of action with four points and four rebounds.
A late highlight was a three-point basket by walk-on Coleman Boyd in the final two minutes of the game. Eleven Yellow Jackets scored with freshman wing Freds Pauls Bagatskis the only scholarship player who appeared not to score a basket as he was 0-1 from the field.
The Jackets host Clemson on Thursday night at 7:30 pm.
Tristan Maxwell scored the first eight points of the game for Tech with a pair of threes and a turnaround jumper. Jalon Moore added a hoop and harm three-point play and Kyle Sturdivant hit a three to make it 14-3 Tech early leading to a timeout by the Hornets. Maxwell scored 11 of the Jackets’ first 18 points. Deebo Coleman, Deivon Smith and Lance Terr checked in with 12:47 left in the half as the first subs for the Jackets. Tech led 29-16 at the third media timeout of the half. Tech pulled away on a 26-2 run for almost seven minutes to lead 53-18 with a minute left in the half. The Jackets took a 55-20 lead into the half. Maxwell ended the half with 15 points on 4-6 shooting from three while Howard had seven points and 10 rebounds in the first half. Tech shot 58.3 percent from the field and hit 7-15 from three. The Hornets shot just 24.2 percent and 1-9 from three.
Rodney Howard picked up his fourth foul with 19:12 left in the game. Tech extended the lead to 67-33 with 13:23 remaining at the first media timeout. Tech extended the lead behind a pair of threes by Lance Terry to 75-37 at the second media timeout with 10:53 left in the game. Cyril Martynov checked in with 9:01 remaining and GT leading 81-41. At the final media timeout, Alabama State trimmed the lead to 89-52 leading Pastner to bring starters back in after emptying the bench with Freds Pauls Bagatskis. Coleman Boyd and Brayden Daniels came in late and Boyd hit a three to make it 96-57. Jordan Meka fouled out on the next play and Jermontae Hill checked in for him.